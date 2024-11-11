Jharkhand polls: JMM manifesto promises 33% job quota for women

Ranchi, Nov 11 (PTI) The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday released its manifesto for assembly elections promising 33 per cent of reservation to women in state government jobs.

The manifesto, unveiled by party supremo Shibu Soren, focuses on nine areas including agriculture, education and rights of local residents.

“Our manifesto promises 33 per cent reservation to women in all state government jobs. It focuses on nine points,” party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said.

The manifesto also assured people to provide loans of up to Rs 5 crore to MSME entrepreneurs under the Credit Guarantee Scheme.

It promised to waive loans of small and medium-level traders besides setting up sports centres of excellence in all divisions and a sports university in the state. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)