Election LIVE | Poll violence in West Bengal as BJP, TMC workers clash

As the voting began for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, reports of clashes between BJP and TMC activists have come to the fore from Cooch Behar.

The two sides resorted to stone pelting, resulting in injuries to a person. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishit Pramanik is contesting polls from Cooch Behar. A polling agent of the BJP was also reportedly abducted in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar.



Meanwhile, there have been unconfirmed reports of violence breaking out in strife-torn Manipur as well.



Earlier, the first phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha election - a 44-day, seven-phase democratic exercise to elect a new government, begun this morning with over 16.63 crore voters, including 35.67 lakh first-timers, heading to 1.87 lakh polling booths set up in 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories. The voting commenced at 7 am and will come to an end at 6 pm in the evening.

The first phase of polls are held on all seats of Tamil Nadu (39), Rajasthan (12), Uttar Pradesh (8), Madhya Pradesh (6), Uttarakhand (5), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Meghalaya (2), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (1), Mizoram (1), Nagaland (1), Puducherry (1), Sikkim (1) and Lakshadweep (1). Besides, there will be five seats each in Assam and Maharashtra, four in Bihar, three in West Bengal, two seats in Manipur, and one seat each in Tripura, Jammu and Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh.

For a deep dive into Phase I, click here.

Eight Union ministers, two former chief ministers, one former governor and several key leaders are in fray today, making for exciting contests in more than 20 seats. Among them are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Jitendra Singh, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Sanjiv Balian, former Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Congress's Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and former Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal.



Tamil Nadu, which sends 39 members to the Lok Sabha, will witness polling in all constituencies.