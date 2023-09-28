Asian Games Day 5 Live | Men’s 10m air pistol team continues India’s gold rush

The men’s 10m air pistol team continued India’s success story at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday (September 28).

The team of Sarabjot Singh, Arjun Singh Cheema, and Shiva Narwal narrowly beat the Chinese team to take the top podium and earn India its fourth gold medal from the shooting ranges.

With Thursday’s success, Indian shooters have so far won four gold, four silver, and five bronze medals.

Sarabjot and Arjun also made it to the eight-shooter finals and were in contention for individual medals. However, Sarabjot finished fourth, while Arjun ranked eighth.

In the women’s 60kg wushu sanda final, India’s Naorem Roshibina Devi signed off with a silver medal after a 0-2 defeat against local heavyweight Wu Xiaowei.

The Indian women’s badminton team thrashed Mongolia 3-0 to sail into the quarterfinals of the team championships. India will face a formidable Thailand in the quarterfinals.

India are currently the seventh-best nation at Hangzhou with six gold, eight silver, and 10 bronze medals.

(With agency inputs)