Ahmedabad flight crash LIVE: What caused the crash? Govt sets up top panel

A high-level committee, led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, will investigate the causes of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad (June 12) that killed 241 people. The panel comprises civil aviation officials, security experts, and representatives from disaster response.

What are the tasks?

◘ Identify root causes (mechanical failure, human error, weather, etc.).

◘ Assess emergency response and coordination.

◘ Review past crash records and international best practices.

◘ Recommend policy changes, SOPs, and training improvements.

◘ Collaborate with international agencies if needed.

Who is on the panel?

◘ Union Home Secretary

◘ Representatives from Gujarat home department and Gujarat disaster response authority

◘ Ahmedabad police commissioner

◘ Indian Air Force's director general of inspection and safety, director generals of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)

Special director of Intelligence Bureau and Director of the Directorate of Forensic Science Services.

◘ Aviation experts, accident investigators and legal advisors

