‘Trump a bully, US siding with Russia:’ Ukrainian media rallies behind Zelensky

The Ukrainian media has responded to President Volodymyr Zelensky’s confrontation with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office with a series of opinions and analysis. The heated exchange, in which Trump accused Zelensky of ‘gambling with World War Three’ and abruptly cancelled a planned press conference, has been framed by major Ukrainian publications as a moment of defiance in the face of pressure by Trump, “a bully”.

In a striking Opinion piece in Kyiv Post titled ‘Ukraine Will Fight On’, Timothy Ash captures the prevailing sentiment in the Ukrainian press, arguing that the fallout from the clash would not weaken Ukraine’s resolve but strengthen it. “Ukraine will rally behind Zelensky and fight on,” Ash writes, asserting that despite the diplomatic fracas, Kyiv’s focus would remain on defending its sovereignty.

“Zelensky appeared last night as the leader of the free world, not Trump, the bully, asking Ukraine to say thank you for its support (lying about the $350 billion in US support when the actual number is one third of this) when it has lost hundreds of thousands of dead, injured and kidnapped to Russian brutality,” writes Ash.

Beyond Ukraine, Ash points to the broader geopolitical impact of the Oval Office moment, suggesting that European leaders would interpret Zelensky’s defiant stance as an act of necessary courage. “Most European leaders have finally figured out that Russia is an existential threat to Europe,” he writes, adding that “most European leaders are also, I think, glad someone — Zelensky — had the balls to stand up to bullies like Trump and Vance."

‘US shifting burden of failed diplomacy onto Ukraine’

The abrupt manner in which Zelensky was reportedly told to leave the White House has been a particular focus of Ukrainian media, with several outlets questioning what this means for US-Ukraine relations moving forward. The cancellation of the press conference was widely viewed as a diplomatic slight, with commentators debating whether this signalled a fundamental shift in Washington’s support.

Demian Shevko, World Affairs Editor and Correspondent at New Voice of Ukraine, writes that the situation was orchestrated by Trump’s team to shift the burden of his failed diplomacy onto Ukraine. Having promised to end the war within 24 hours, Trump attempted to mediate through talks with Putin and multilateral meetings, but Moscow’s refusal to make concessions left him with no leverage.

“With no viable way to fulfill his promise, the White House needed a scapegoat. Since Russia has nuclear weapons and significant resources, and Putin refuses to compromise, Trump opted to shift the blame onto Ukraine,” writes Shevko.

“European leaders, including the French president and the UK prime minister, urged Washington not to escalate tensions. In response, Trump devised a different plan: inviting Zelenskyy to the White House but deliberately setting the stage for a diplomatic crisis,” he adds.

Shevko describes how Moscow has long worked to undermine transatlantic unity, investing billions in information warfare and pro-Russian movements. Now, Trump has handed them a major propaganda coup which they are already exploiting to claim that the West is abandoning Ukraine. If US aid begins to falter, the Kremlin could see this as a green light to escalate hostilities, calculating that Ukrainian forces may soon face critical shortages in ammunition and supplies. This shift, Shevko warns, could mark a turning point in the war, with Moscow seizing the chaos created by Washington for its own military gains.

‘America siding with Russia’

In its editorial, “A president just disrespected America in the Oval Office. It wasn’t Zelensky.” The Kyiv Independent captures the frustration and disillusionment felt across Ukraine. It is not merely about Trump’s personal animosity toward Zelensky but the overall implications of the US administration’s shift in policy. Ukraine, a country that has suffered immense devastation and sacrificed thousands of lives in its struggle for sovereignty, now finds itself abandoned on the world stage. The editorial underscores that this is not just a Ukrainian concern — it is an American one. The US is not merely withdrawing its support; it is actively aligning itself with a regime that has waged war on democracy.

The scathing editorial in The Kyiv Independent makes it clear that Trump’s administration has, in its view, crossed a line by publicly humiliating Ukraine’s leader while showing deference to its aggressor. The editorial calls upon the American people to resist this trajectory, reminding them that they still have the power to influence their government’s policies.

The editorial states that while Trump may have chosen to side with Russia, the American public, through protest, advocacy, and political engagement, can still push back. “Americans should stand up and send their political leadership a clear message: We don’t support what you’re doing, so stop doing it in our name. We don’t want an alliance with Russia, and we don’t want a betrayal of Ukraine. And frankly, we are embarrassed. Speak up now, before it’s too late. America’s president may have chosen his side of history. The American people are still free to choose theirs,” it reads.

For Ukraine, the road ahead is fraught with uncertainty. Without strong US backing, its military effort becomes significantly more challenging. The question now is whether other Western allies will step up to fill the void left by America’s wavering commitment. Europe’s response in the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Ukraine can sustain its resistance or if it will be left vulnerable to further Russian advances.

The Oval Office incident will likely be remembered as a defining moment in US-Ukraine relations. Whether it marks the beginning of a permanent rift or serves as a catalyst for renewed public support remains to be seen. What is certain, however, is that Ukraine will not forget how it was treated — and neither will the world, concludes the editorial.