Trump, Zelenskyy verbal bout in White House has world stunned

A highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took a dramatic turn within minutes as the two leaders engaged in a heated, animated verbal confrontation at the Oval Office. The showdown, marked by raised temper and sharp remarks, unfolded in front of stunned international media.

President Trump, speaking in a loud tone, warned Zelenskyy, "Either make a deal, or we are out." He went on to assert, "You are in big trouble... you are not winning this," underscoring his frustration with the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Zelensky in mood to relent

Zelenskyy, however, stood his ground, responding with equal intensity. "We are in our own country, and we have stayed strong all this time. We have even thanked you for your support," he said. Closely watching, US Vice-President JD Vance jumped in, asking, "In this meeting?"

The discussion quickly escalated into a shouting match, leaving the journalists and other staff in stunned disbelief. President Trump seemed to have toned down a bit and said, ''I'm afraid dealing this way is going to make things very difficult," casting doubt on the prospects of a peace deal for Ukraine.

He further accused Zelenskyy of risking global stability, saying, "You're gambling with the lives of millions of people. You're gambling with World War Three, and what you're doing is very disrespectful to this country."

Vance chipped in, "Diplomacy is needed to end the war." Zelenskyy, however, pushed back, asking, "What kind of diplomacy?" The exchange grew more contentious when Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of being "disrespectful" to Trump.

Trump calls for ceasefire again

Hours later, Trump has said he wants an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, and warned Zelenskyy to make peace or lose American support.

“That was not a man that wanted to make peace,” Trump said of Zelenskyy, hours after the spat.

He added, “I want a ceasefire now." Trump said he believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine three years ago, is ready for a peace deal.

Need security guarantees, says Zelenskyy

Zelensky later said Ukraine won't enter peace talks with Russia until it has security guarantees against another offensive. Zelensky added Friday's contentious spat was “not good for both sides”.

But Zelensky said that Trump - who insists Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to end the three-year grinding war - needs to understand that Ukraine can't change attitudes toward Russia on a dime.