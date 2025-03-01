‘Whatever it takes’: World leaders rally behind Ukraine after Trump-Zelenskyy showdown

Several world leaders have come out in the support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the latter had a tense Oval Office exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance on Friday (February 28).

Zelenskyy’s timeline on X was filled with messages of support from European allies and other countries from across the world. His response to all the messages was “Thank you for your support.”



Here are the countries that backed Zelenskyy after the much-talked about showdown:

Australia

Austrian chancellor Karl Nehammer said on X, “The Ukrainian people have been courageously defending their country against the Russian aggressor for more than 3 years. I personally visited the war zone and saw for myself how big the sacrifices were. We all want this war to end, at last. Russia is the aggressor and therefore Europe supports Ukraine’s efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace! #westandwithukraine.”

Canada

Terming Ukraine’s invasion by Russia “illegal and unjustifiable”, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to social media platform X and said, “Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace.”

France

French president Emmanuel Macron said on X, “There is an aggressor: Russia. There is a people who are under attack: Ukraine. Respect to those who, since the beginning, have been fighting. Because they are fighting for their dignity, their independence, for their children and for the security of Europe.”

“We were right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago—and to keep doing so. By “we,” I mean the Americans, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese, and many others. Thank you to all who have helped and continue to do so,” he said.

Italy

Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a close Trump ally, said she would call for an EU-US summit to get diplomacy back on track.

“What is needed is an immediate summit between the United States, European states, and allies to talk frankly about how we intend to deal with the great challenges of today, starting with Ukraine, which together we have defended in recent years,” she said in a statement. “Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilization,” she added.



Germany

Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do.” Friedrich Merz, Scholz’s likely successor after his party won last Sunday's general election, posted, “We stand with #Ukraine in good and in testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”

Slovenia

Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar said on X, “Slovenia upholds the principles and respect of international law and international relations. What we witnessed in the Oval Office today undermines these values and the foundations of diplomacy.”

“We stand firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty. We repeat, Russia is the aggressor. It is imperative that we nurture and protect democratic ideals, ensuring they are reflected in our actions and interactions on the global stage. It is time for Europe to take the lead on the path to peace in Ukraine. With respect for international law, UN Charter, fairness and above all ... decency,” she added.

European Commission

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Antonio Costa – the European Union’s two top officials – told Zelenskyy in a joint post, “Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone,” they said. “We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace.”

'You are not alone'

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk sent a message to Zelenskyy insisting, “Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone,” while the office of Sweden's prime minister said: “You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe.” Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp underlined support for Ukraine would come in the form of “whatever it takes, for as long as it takes.”

Ilie Bolojan, the interim President of Romania, said, "The security of Ukraine is crucial for the security of Europe. We all need to stand together to fight for our values, freedom, and peace."



Leaders from Belgium, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden were also among those expressing support for Ukraine, Reuters reported.

The backdrop

A meeting in the Oval Office that started out with cordialities turned heated at the end, with Vance telling Zelenskyy to show more gratitude toward Trump, before the president himself began shouting.

“You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people,” Trump berated Zelenskyy. “You're gambling with World War III.” With that, Trump scrapped plans to sign an agreement that would have allowed the US to access Ukraine's rare earth minerals, a deal the US president had said would have helped move the war toward a conclusion.