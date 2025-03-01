Trump-Zelenskyy clash: US drops Ukraine like hot potato

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s long-anticipated White House meeting erupted into a tense confrontation on Friday (February 28).

Trump accused Zelenskyy of lacking gratitude for US aid, while Zelenskyy insisted that security guarantees were essential before engaging in peace talks. The heated exchange has raised serious geopolitical concerns, leaving the future of US-Ukraine relations and military aid uncertain.

Tensions over US aid

Trump’s dissatisfaction with Ukraine’s stance was evident as he told Zelenskyy to "come back when he’s ready for peace". This statement suggests a shift in US policy, potentially pressuring Ukraine into a settlement with Russia. The Republican administration appears keen to end US involvement in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, aligning with Trump’s campaign promise to cut foreign military funding.

According to Federal Managing Editor KS Dakshina Murthy, Trump’s approach is beyond mere diplomatic pressure. “They have actually put a gun to his head and said, ‘You better say okay to peace’.” He emphasized that Trump’s administration sees Ukraine as an inconvenience rather than a key ally.

Impact on military aid

The confrontation could mark a turning point in US foreign policy. Trump's push to reduce aid and withdraw US support could leave Ukraine vulnerable against Russian aggression. The fallout may also impact NATO’s collective stance, causing divisions among Western allies.

"This is a serious moment in international politics," said Dakshina Murthy. "The US, in some ways, has broken its long-standing alliance with Ukraine and Europe. The consequences will be felt for a long time."

Geopolitical implications

While European leaders have expressed concern, their response remains largely diplomatic. The UK’s silence on the issue indicates its historically close alignment with US policies. Meanwhile, Moscow is viewing the breakdown in US-Ukraine relations as a strategic victory.

"Putin never expected this," noted Dakshina Murthy. "Russia now sees the US shifting closer to its stance. This further strengthens Moscow’s position against NATO’s expansion near its borders."

Why did Trump escalate the conflict?

The dramatic fallout was not just about foreign policy—it also played into Trump’s business-minded approach. Zelenskyy had travelled to the US to sign a deal handing over Ukraine’s mineral rights in exchange for financial aid. Trump, who saw this as a straightforward transaction, became frustrated when Zelenskyy resisted additional demands related to peace negotiations.

The situation spiralled out of control when JD Vance, the US Vice-President, pushed Zelenskyy to acknowledge US support publicly. "It turned into a squabble," explained Dakshina Murthy. "Vance telling Zelenskyy, ‘Trump helped you. Did you say thank you?’ reduced the discussion to a personal argument rather than a diplomatic meeting."

What happens next?

Following the heated exchange, Trump cancelled all remaining scheduled meetings with Zelenskyy. Ukrainian officials were reportedly told to pack up and return home. Zelenskyy left the US without securing the rare earths deal, further deepening Ukraine’s economic and political uncertainty.

With US policy shifting and Europe on edge, Ukraine faces a difficult road ahead. "The next few days will determine where US-Ukraine relations stand," said Dakshina Murthy. "For now, the future remains uncertain."

Trump’s clash with Zelenskyy marks a defining moment in global diplomacy. While the US remains a powerful player, its changing stance on Ukraine could have long-term consequences. Whether this signals a permanent break in US-Ukraine relations or a temporary diplomatic crisis remains to be seen.

