Who are the 4 Israeli women soldiers freed by Hamas?

Four young female Israeli soldiers released by Hamas after over 15 months of captivity on Saturday returned to Israel to re-join their families amid a fresh strain in the internationally-mediated Gaza truce.

The release came days into a ceasefire in Gaza and is part of a long and uncertain process aimed at eventually ending the war that has cost thousands of lives and battered the heavily-populated strip.

Hamas and Israeli officials identified the four as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa and Naama Levy (all 20) and Liri Albag (19).

The war’s start

The four were captured when Hamas militants overran a military base during an audacious October 2023 attack on Israel that killed more than 60 soldiers there.

Some 1,200 Israelis were killed in the assault and 251 captured by the Palestinian group, triggering an Israeli military assault which battered Gaza and claimed more than 47,000 lives.

A fifth female soldier in their unit, Agam Berger, 20, was abducted with them but not included in the release.

The truce

Video of the abduction of the five female soldiers, who had worked as spotters monitoring threats along the Israel-Gaza border, was widely circulated.

Israel and Hamas have agreed in the ceasefire's first phase to a gradual release of 33 hostages in Gaza in exchange for almost 2,000 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Three hostages were released previously in exchange for 90 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israeli fears

Many Israelis worry that the ceasefire could collapse before all the hostages return, or that those released will arrive in poor health.

Others feel that the number of captives who have died is higher than expected.

More than 90 hostages remain in Gaza although at least a third are believed to be dead. The others were released, rescued or their bodies were recovered.

Liri Albag

Liri Albag was featured in a video Hamas released in early January, filmed under duress. Her family said the video was “difficult to watch” because of Albag's clear emotional distress.

Karina Ariev

Just before Karina Ariev was kidnapped, she sent a message to her family: “If I don't live, take care of mom and dad all their lives. Don't give up, live,” according to Israeli media. In January 2024, she was featured in a video along with Gilboa and Doron Steinbrecher who was released last weekend.

Daniella Gilboa

After the kidnapping, Daniella Gilboa’s parents changed her name from Danielle to Daniella, a Jewish tradition that is believed to bring God's protection. In video of the kidnapping, Gilboa seems to have a foot injury as she is forced into the jeep that took her to Gaza.

Naama Levy

The footage from Naama Levy’s kidnapping, in which she is wearing grey sweatpants covered in blood, was shown around the world. She had earlier taken part in a delegation which brings together Americans, Israelis and Palestinians to work on coexistence.

Those released by Hamas on January 19 included Romi Gonen, 24, Emily Damari, 28, a British-Israeli citizen, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, who holds both Israeli and Romanian citizenship.

Israel objects

Meanwhile, Israel has said it will not allow Palestinians to return to the northern Gaza Strip until Hamas arranges the release of female civilian hostage Arbel Yehud.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said: “Israel has received four female hostage soldiers from the Hamas terrorist group today, and in return will release security prisoners.

“In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip until the Hamas released Yehud, who was supposed to be released today,” a statement said.

Islamic Jihad

Yehud is thought to be held by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. The announcement means that the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) will not be withdrawing from the part of the Netzarim Corridor on Sunday.

According to Israel, Hamas violated the ceasefire deal by releasing female hostage soldiers before all of the living civilian women captives.