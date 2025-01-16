Israel, Hamas agree to end war in Gaza; will ceasefire last?

After 15 months of devastating conflict and bloodshed, Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal.

The agreement, which was mediated by Qatar, is set to take effect on Sunday (January 19), pending approval from the Israeli cabinet. This truce includes the release of 33 hostages, comprising women, children, and elderly individuals, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani urged both sides to maintain calm during the implementation of the first phase of the agreement.

Hostage release in stages

The deal includes a phased release of hostages still in Hamas custody. “Nearly 100 hostages remain in Hamas custody, and their release will happen in three stages and more depending on how the agreement progresses,” said KS Dakshina Murthy, managing editor at The Federal. He described it as a "temporary halt" to the violence pointing out that these are very sensitive agreements and some small mistake by either of the two parties the deal can collapse.

Aid to Gaza and continued violence

So, what are the terms of the agreement? Under the agreement, Israeli forces will withdraw from Gaza, enabling displaced Palestinians to return home.

Hundreds of aid trucks carrying essential supplies will enter Gaza daily to address the severe shortages of food, fuel, and medicine.

However, despite the announcement, violence persisted in Gaza as Hamas reported Israeli airstrikes, which killed over 20 people in Gaza City. The Israeli military has not commented on the latest strikes at the time of publishing the story.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, over 46,700 people have died in Gaza since the conflict began in October 2023, and millions of residents have been displaced.

Challenges ahead

The truce comes amid widespread devastation and heightened tensions.

Qatar's Prime Minister emphasised that Qatar, the US, and Egypt, all the countries who were involved in brokering the agreement, will ensure both sides adhere to their commitments. Israel has reported that Hamas continues to hold 94 hostages, of which 34 are presumed dead.

Additionally, four Israelis were abducted before the war, with two confirmed dead.

What lies ahead?

While families of hostages and Palestinians celebrate the deal, questions linger over how long it will last. The region's history of fragile truces highlights the uncertainty surrounding this ceasefire’s long-term success.

