Gaza truce: Hamas hands over 3 Israeli hostages; 90 Palestinians freed

The first three Israeli hostages have been released under the Gaza truce on Sunday (January 19) and handed over to the Red Cross, while Israel set free 90 Palestinian prisoners from its Ofer jail in West Bank region.

This was revealed by a Hamas official and the Israeli military.

The Israeli hostages, all women, "were officially handed over to the Red Cross" in Gaza City, a senior Hamas official told AFP.

This is first such exchange of hostages after a 15 month long war. Israel also said four other women hostages would be freed by the militant group in the coming seven days.

As the transfer of hostages was delayed by three hours, the Israeli military continued with their bombardments and the territory's civil defence agency reported 19 people killed and 25 wounded.

Humanitarian aid

The United Nations said sorely needed humanitarian aid was being transported into the Palestinian territory within minutes of the declaration of the truce. Thousands of displaced Palestinians were seen carrying tents, clothes and their personal belongings were seen returning to their homes.

Many were returning to an apocalyptic landscape piled with rubble and destroyed buildings. Though their homes had turned to rubble, it is still their home.

Aid workers say northern Gaza is particularly hit, lacking all essentials including food, shelter and water.

On X, Jonathan Whittall, interim chief of the UN's OCHA humanitarian agency for the Palestinian territories, revealed that the first trucks started entering following the truce, after "a massive effort" to prepare for a surge of aid across the territory.

The truce had been scheduled to begin at 8.30 am but there was a last-minute dispute over the hostages to be freed on the first day, which led to the delay.

However, Qatar, who is a mediator, confirmed the truce had come into effect.

The three women set to be released later has been identified as Emily Damari, Romi Gonen and Doron Steinbrecher, said reports.

A total of 33 Israeli hostages, 31 of whom taken by militants during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack, will be returned from Gaza during an initial 42-day truce, in exchange for around 1,900 Palestinians in Israeli custody.