Where were your eyes on Oct 7: Israel's counter to 'All Eyes on Rafah' viral image
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government shared a picture with the text 'Where were your eyes on October 7'
Israel has responded to the AI-generated viral image of ‘All Eyes on Rafah' created to bring focus on Israel’s relentless strikes on Rafah, a southern city in war-torn Gaza. On Sunday too, Israel’s bombardment killed at least 45 people in Al-Mawasi in western Rafah, which had previously been declared a safe zone.
Amid the deepening international outrage and global isolation of Israel, many celebrities, sportspersons and social media users, reposted the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’, with nearly 45 million users sharing it on Instagram.
Israel has now responded to the 'All Eyes on Rafah' messaging with an image of its own asking people why they did not post about the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government shared a picture with the text "Where were your eyes on October 7". The image depicts a gun wielding Hamas terrorist standing in front of a baby with blood stains around it.
The image was captioned, We will never stop talking about October 7. We will never stop fighting for the hostages.”
The October 7 attack last year led to the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians. The terrorists also seized about 250 hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes that 99 hostages still in terrorists' hands remain alive and 31 have died.
Meanwhile, Israel's military campaign to destroy Hamas has killed at least 31,112 people, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Tragic mistake
Reacting to the widespread condemnation of their attack on Sunday at the Rafah camp, Israel denied they targetted the Rafah camp and said that the damage was caused by a secondary fire caused by a rocket hitting a Hamas weapons facility. Just two days before the attack the International Court of Justice had ordered Israel to halt its offensive against on Rafah.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu,hoewver, acknowledged on Monday that a "tragic mistake" had been made after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Rafah set fire to a tent camp housing displaced Palestinians and killed at least 45 people, according to local officials.
'All Eyes On Rafah' image depicts densely packed rows of tents stretching endlessly across a desert landscape overshadowed by mountains, alluding to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who fled there during Israel's military campaign against Hamas. Some praised it while others criticised it as “performative activism” tht distracts from real images and updates on Rafah.
Some of the Indian celebrities who posted the 'All Eyes On Rafah', image were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.