Where were your eyes on Oct 7: Israel's counter to 'All Eyes on Rafah' viral image

Israel has responded to the AI-generated viral image of ‘All Eyes on Rafah' created to bring focus on Israel’s relentless strikes on Rafah, a southern city in war-torn Gaza. On Sunday too, Israel’s bombardment killed at least 45 people in Al-Mawasi in western Rafah, which had previously been declared a safe zone.

Amid the deepening international outrage and global isolation of Israel, many celebrities, sportspersons and social media users, reposted the ‘All Eyes on Rafah’, with nearly 45 million users sharing it on Instagram. Israel has now responded to the 'All Eyes on Rafah' messaging with an image of its own asking people why they did not post about the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government shared a picture with the text "Where were your eyes on October 7". The image depicts a gun wielding Hamas terrorist standing in front of a baby with blood stains around it. The image was captioned, We will never stop talking about October 7. We will never stop fighting for the hostages.”





The October 7 attack last year led to the deaths of about 1,160 people in Israel, mostly civilians. The terrorists also seized about 250 hostages, dozens of whom were released during a week-long truce in November. Israel believes that 99 hostages still in terrorists' hands remain alive and 31 have died.

We will NEVER stop talking about October 7th.



We will NEVER stop fighting for the hostages. pic.twitter.com/XoFqAf1IjM — Israel ישראל (@Israel) May 29, 2024