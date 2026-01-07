'Ready to lead Venezuela after Maduro's ouster,' says Machado

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado has stated that she is ready to lead the country following the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro by the US, despite US President Donald Trump expressing doubts over her suitability for the top post.

‘Venezuela already chose next leader’

Machado, speaking to CBS News, asserted that "the people of Venezuela have already chosen" who should lead the government following Maduro’s capture.

Asked whether it means that she should be the next leader of Venezuela, Machado said “absolutely yes,” pointing out that her coalition already has a president-elect in retired diplomat Edmundo González whom the US recognised as the winner of the Venezuelan Presidential election, allegedly rigged by the Maduro regime.

"We are ready and willing to serve our people, as we have been mandated," said Machado.

‘Grateful to Trump’

As for Trump’s sceptical comments regarding her ability to take over the reins of Venezuela, Machado thanked the Republican leader for the capture of Maduro, adding that she was "very grateful" for his move.

"A few weeks ago, people would have said it was impossible to reach this point. And President Trump's leadership and courage have brought Nicolás Maduro to face justice. And this is huge. This is a major step towards restoring prosperity and rule of law, and democracy in Venezuela,” she added.

As for Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez, Machado said that she is "nothing like a moderate," adding that "nobody trusts" Rodriguez as she played a key role in Maduro's regime.

Trump’s doubts on Machado

Her remarks come at a time when Trump, despite describing Machado as a “very nice woman," has been sceptical of her ability to lead Venezuela.

Trump said that the task would be “very tough” for her, adding that "She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect."

As for the reason behind the US President’s reservation against Machado for the top post in Venezuela, a Washington Post report quoting sources said it was her acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize, long eyed by the Republican leader.

“If she (Machado) had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today,” stated the report, quoting a source.