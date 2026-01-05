Nobel Prize 'costs' Machado Trump’s backing in post-Maduro Venezuela: Report

At a time when speculations are rife over elections in Venezuela following the capture of its President Nicolas Maduro by the US forces, President Donald Trump is reportedly not too keen on backing opposition leader Maria Corina Machado because she accepted the Nobel Prize, an award long desired by him.

Machado’s ‘ultimate sin’

According to a report in The Washington Post, quoting two anonymous sources close to the White House, Machado would have become the Venezuelan President by now if she had turned down the Nobel Peace Prize.

While one of the sources quoted in the report described Machado’s acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize as the “ultimate sin," the other stated, “If she (Machado) had turned it down and said, ‘I can’t accept it because it’s Donald Trump’s,’ she’d be the president of Venezuela today.”

Trump on Machado’s prospects

Machado, the winner of the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, has been in focus ever since Maduro’s capture by the US. A key Venezuelan opposition leader, Machado’s prospects of getting the top post in the country were dampened by Trump when he recently said that the US would never allow anyone to take over where Maduro "left off".

As for Machado, although Trump described her as a “nice woman,” but said that she does not have support and respect in Venezuela.

Even though Trump repeatedly endorsed himself for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025, upholding his claim of stopping “eight wars” including the military conflict between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor, the coveted award went to Machado.

Support for Trump

However, Machado has been supportive of Trump’s actions regarding his country, stating that Maduro was now facing “international justice.”

“It's TIME FOR FREEDOM! Venezuelans, starting today, Nicolás Maduro faces international justice for the heinous crimes committed against Venezuelans and citizens of many other nations," she stated in a post on X.

Despite the speculation over elections in Venezuela, Trump seems to have other plans as he told reporters on Monday that his administration’s priority was “fixing” the country.

His remarks were echoed by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stated that elections in Venezuela would be “premature” in view of the current situation.