Trump ‘deserved it’: Maria Machado on sharing Nobel Peace Prize

Days after reports claimed that US President Donald Trump is not keen on backing her as the next President of Venezuela as she won the Nobel Peace Prize instead of him, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado said that she was willing to share her Nobel Peace Prize with the Republican leader.

“I would certainly love to be able to personally tell him that we believe the Venezuelan people… certainly want to give (The Nobel Peace Prize) to him and share it with him,” Machado told Fox News.

“I believed he deserved it. I think he has proven to the world what he means. January 3 will go down in history as the day justice defeated tyranny. It's a milestone. It's not only huge for the Venezuelans, but a huge step for humanity,” she added.

'Last spoke to Trump in October’

As to whether she had spoken Trump after winning the Nobel Peace Prize, Machado said, “Actually, I spoke with President Trump on October 10, the same day the (Nobel Peace) Prize was announced, (but) not since then.”

Also Read: Maduro's capture: Elon Musk's Starlink announces free internet service in Venezuela

She had made similar statements after winning the Nobel Peace Prize. “I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!” she had stated in a post on X.

Machado’s ‘ultimate sin’

Earlier, a Washington Post report stated that Trump is reluctant to back Machado as the next President of Venezuela over her decision to accept the Nobel Peace Prize.

Also Read: Xi Jinping takes 'bullying' dig at US after capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro

Citing two unnamed sources close to the White House, the report stated that Machado’s acceptance of the award proved decisive. One source described it as her “ultimate sin,” while another claimed she could have become Venezuela’s president had she declined the prize in Trump’s favour.

Trump questions Machado’s support base

Machado, who won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, has remained in focus since Maduro’s capture. Trump has since said the US would not allow anyone to take over where Maduro “left off,” describing Machado as a “nice woman” but questioning her support base.

Despite this, Machado has openly backed Trump’s actions, saying Maduro was now facing “international justice.” Trump said his administration’s priority was “fixing” Venezuela, a view echoed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who cautioned that elections would be premature.