Venezuela's interim president seeks US cooperation after Trump's 'heavy price' threat

Following US President Donald Trump’s threat that she could “pay a heavy price” if she does not do what he thinks is right, Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez extended an invitation to the Trump administration to work together on a cooperative agenda to ensure peace in the country.

‘Peace and peaceful coexistence’

Rodriguez, in a post on Instagram, stated that Venezuela was committed to “peace and peaceful coexistence” and aspired to “live without external threats.” She further stated that ensuring a “balanced and respectful international relation” is her country’s priority, adding that ties would be based on “sovereign equality and non-interference.”

"A message from Venezuela to the world, and to the United States: Venezuela reaffirms its commitment to peace and peaceful coexistence. Our country aspires to live without external threats, in an environment of respect and international cooperation. We believe that global peace is built by first guaranteeing peace within each nation,” stated Rodriguez.

“We prioritise moving towards balanced and respectful international relations between the United States and Venezuela, and between Venezuela and other countries in the region, premised on sovereign equality and non-interference. These principles guide our diplomacy with the rest of the world,” she added.

Reference to Maduro

Rodriguez also referred to Maduro, stating it was always his stand to have an “agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development” as per international law.

“We invite the US government to collaborate with us on an agenda of cooperation oriented towards shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence. President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolas Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all of Venezuela right now,” she stated.

“This is the Venezuela I believe in and have dedicated my life to. I dream of a Venezuela where all good Venezuelans can come together. Venezuela has the right to peace, development, sovereignty and a future," she added.

Maduro’s son on ‘traitors’

Earlier, Maduro’s son, Nicolas Maduro Guerr, said that history will reveal the traitors following a US military operation that led to the capture of his father and First Lady Cilia Flores. “History will tell who the traitors were, history will reveal it. We will see," he said as quoted by local daily El-cooperative.

Maduro Guerra, a lawmaker from La Guaira state and a member of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), further stated that despite the recent developments, the party will remain united.

He urged party supporters to take part in public mobilisations on January 4 and 5 to regroup and strengthen unity around the leadership, speaking of the need for "political and military coordination" to respond to what he described as "external aggression".