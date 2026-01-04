India reacts to US capture of Venezuela's Maduro, calls it 'matter of deep concern'

India on Sunday (January 4) voiced “deep concern” over the United States capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, First Lady Cilia Flores, in a military operation on the soil of the Latin American nation a day before and said it is closely monitoring the unfolding situation in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital.

In its first reaction to the unprecedented American action that took place in the early hours of Saturday (January 3), New Delhi also called for a peaceful resolution of the situation through talks to ensure stability in the region and reaffirmed its support for the well-being of the people of Venezuela.

The US captured and brought Maduro and his wife to New York to face drug trafficking-related charges.

Venezuela, which is known to have sour ties with the US in the Western Hemisphere, denounced the action undertaken by the Donald Trump administration and announced a state of national emergency.

What MEA said on Venezuela situation

“Recent developments in Venezuela are a matter of deep concern. We are closely monitoring the evolving situation,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

“India reaffirms its support to the well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela,” it added.

New Delhi also called upon “all concerned to address issues peacefully through dialogue, ensuring peace and stability of the region”.

The US carried out the military assault on Caracas after consistently accusing Maduro of being involved in drug trafficking.

The Venezuelan leader had stridently denied the charges.

In its brief statement, the MEA said the Indian embassy in Caracas has been in touch with members of the Indian community and will continue to provide all possible assistance to them.

India advises avoiding non-essential travel to Venezuela

On Saturday night, India advised its nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela and urged all those who are in that country to exercise extreme caution.

“In view of recent developments in Venezuela, Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Venezuela,” the MEA said.

“All Indians who are in Venezuela for any reason are advised to exercise extreme caution, restrict their movements, and remain in contact with the Embassy of India in Caracas,” it added.

There are around 50 NRIs (non-resident Indians) and 30 PIOs (persons of Indian origin) in Venezuela, according to the embassy in Caracas.

After Maduro and his wife were flown out of Caracas, US President Donald Trump told a news conference that his country will run Venezuela until a transition of power can take place.

“We are going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said.

The US president also said the “extremely successful” operation should serve as a warning to anyone who would threaten American sovereignty or endanger American lives.

Venezuela's Supreme Court has asked Vice-President Delcy Rodriguez to take charge of the country as the interim president.

Rodriguez visited New Delhi in February 2025 to participate in the India Energy Week.

India and Venezuela share a history of warm relations. A major thrust to the bilateral relationship was imparted by former president Hugo Chavez's State Visit to India in March 2005.

The energy sector is one of the key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

India's ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) has a joint venture with Venezuela’s Corporacion Venezolana del Petroleo (CVP). The joint venture is known as "PetroleraIndovenezolana SA" for the production and exploration of oil in the San Cristobal field in the oil-rich Latin American nation, in which the OVL has a 40-per cent stake.

The OVL's investment in the project is approximately USD 200 million, the Indian embassy in Caracas said.

(With agency inputs)