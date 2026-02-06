US tells citizens to leave Iran 'now' amid rising military tensions

The United States has issued an urgent directive to its citizens in Iran, urging them to leave the country immediately due to escalating tensions and the risk of further conflict.

The advisory, issued by the US Virtual Embassy in Iran on Friday (February 6), cautioned American citizens to plan their departure without relying on Washington's assistance, as the situation could lead to travel disruptions with little warning.

"Leave Iran now. Have a plan for departing Iran that does not rely on U.S. government help," it said.

It advised individuals to leave through neighbouring countries, such as Armenia or Turkey by land, as flight schedules may be affected unpredictably.

Escalating tensions, unrest in Iran

Tensions between America and Iran have worsened since December 2025, with large-scale protests erupting across Iran against the regime of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The crackdown on demonstrators has led to hundreds of casualties, deepening the rift between the two nations. US President Donald Trump has threatened military action in retaliation for the regime’s response to the protests, further heightening the geopolitical crisis.

Additionally, Washington has deployed a significant military presence in the Gulf region, which includes the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and its lethal escorts.

Embassy’s advice for US citizens

The virtual embassy stressed that American citizens should prioritise their safety and leave Iran as soon as possible. It warned that relying on the US government assistance for departure might not be feasible, as the country’s infrastructure could be severely disrupted.

The embassy emphasized that Americans should stay vigilant, avoid demonstrations, and maintain a low profile to minimise risk.

They were also advised to stay informed by monitoring local media for breaking news and to remain in communication with family and friends, keeping them updated on their status.

The embassy also encouraged citizens to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive the latest updates on the security situation in the West Asian nation.

Additionally, the advisory mentioned that individuals who are unable to leave Iran should find a secure location and have enough essential supplies to survive in case of further disruption.

Amid the growing uncertainties, there were also attempts to de-escalate tension. On Friday, Iran and the US were prepared to engage in discussions in Oman, specifically regarding Tehran's nuclear programme, following a tumultuous week that originally included plans for regional nations to participate in talks in Turkey.