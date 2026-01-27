US Navy aircraft carrier enters Middle East amid escalating Iran tensions

The United States Navy’s Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group entered the United States Central Command area of responsibility on Monday (January 26), after being diverted from its Indo-Pacific deployment amid rising tensions with Iran.

The move has fuelled fresh speculation that US President Donald Trump may authorise airstrikes against Tehran.

US warship in Middle East

The USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72), a Nimitz-class, nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 3, transited the Strait of Malacca on January 19, according to an India Today report.

The carrier was reportedly escorted by three Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. (DDG-121), USS Spruance (DDG-111) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG-112), which accompanied it during the passage.

In a post on social media, United States Central Command said the carrier and its strike group “are currently deployed to the Middle East to promote regional security and stability”.

The deployment brings thousands of additional US service personnel into the region and marks the first time a US aircraft carrier has operated in Middle Eastern waters since October, when the USS Gerald R. Ford was dispatched to the Caribbean.

Trump's warning to Iran

Trump has linked the military build-up to pressure on Iran over its handling of nationwide protests that began in late December and have drawn widespread international criticism. Last week, Trump told reporters the vessels were sent “just in case”.

“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won’t have to use it,” he said, signalling both a show of force and uncertainty over whether strikes would follow.

Earlier, Trump had warned of possible military action if Iran carried out mass executions or killed peaceful demonstrators.

Nearly 6,000 people have reportedly been killed and more than 41,800 detained during Iran’s crackdown, although Tehran’s official figures are lower, according to the Associated Press.

However, Trump later appeared to temper expectations of immediate action, claiming Iran had halted the planned execution of more than 800 detainees — an assertion dismissed as completely false by Iran’s chief prosecutor.

Escalating tensions

The arrival of the Lincoln strike group coincides with the Pentagon’s deployment of additional assets to the region, including fighter aircraft and military cargo flights, further expanding the US military presence near Iran.

The carrier’s deployment provides Washington with a broad range of military options should Trump choose to intensify pressure on Tehran. Iran’s leadership has warned that any attack would be met with force, heightening concerns across the Middle East and beyond.

The United States remains “open for business” if Iran wishes to engage with Washington, a US official said on Monday, adding that Tehran already understands the conditions required for talks to progress, as per an India Today report.

“I think they know the terms,” the official said when asked about potential negotiations. “They’re aware of the terms.”