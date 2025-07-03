Iran to channel IAEA cooperation via security council

A day after the Iranian state media reported that President Masoud Pezeshkian has officially signed a bill passed in the Parliament suspending cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday (July 3) that the Islamic Republic’s cooperation with the IAEA will be channelled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council due to security reasons.

Channelled through Security Council

“Fake news. Iran remains committed to the NPT and its Safeguards Agreement. In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis, sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S., our cooperation with @iaeaorg will be channelled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons,” posted Araghchi on his official X handle.

He was responding to a post by the German Foreign Office claiming that Iran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the IAEA “eliminates any possibility of international oversight of the Iranian nuclear program, which is crucial for a diplomatic solution.”

Fake news. Iran remains committed to the NPT and its Safeguards Agreement. In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis, sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S., our cooperation with @iaeaorg will be channeled through Iran's… https://t.co/i1995s6Z6m — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 3, 2025

Also Read: Iran enacts law suspending cooperation with IAEA

Refutes German Foreign Office’s claim

“Reality: To Iranians, what truly 'sends a devastating message" and destroys "a diplomatic solution" is very obvious,” added Araghchi.

Accusing Germany of providing “explicit support” for Israel’s attack on Iran, the Foreign Minister further alleged that Germany also supported the US attack on Iranian nuclear facilities in violation of international law.

‘Germany's explicit support for Israel’

“Germany's explicit support for Israel's unlawful attack on Iran, including safeguarded nuclear sites, as "dirty work" carried out on behalf of the West. Germany also shamefully supported the unlawful U.S. attack against Iranian nuclear facilities, which violated international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter,” stated Araghchi.

He further stated that by demanding "zero enrichment" in Iran, Germany has “repudiated its JCPOA commitments”.

Also Read: Iranian Foreign Minister, Khamenei offer contradictory views on nuclear site damage

“The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbors anything but malice towards Iranians,” added Araghchi.

The Iranian Parliament passed the bill titled “Law on obligating the government to suspend cooperation with the IAEA last Wednesday that recently signed by President of the Islamic Republic Masoud Pezeshkian.