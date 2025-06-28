Trump dismisses report of $30-billion offer for Iran's nuclear programme

US President Donald Trump on Friday (June 28) denied reports that his administration was considering providing Iran access to $30 billion in funds to improve its civil nuclear programme. His denial comes in the wake of multiple media reports claiming that the now-denied move was aimed at bringing Tehran back to the negotiation table.

‘Fake news’

Dubbing the media outlets as “FAKE NEWS MEDIA”, Trump in a post on Truth Social said that he had never heard of such a “ridiculous idea.

“Who in the FAKE NEWS MEDIA is the SleazeBag saying that 'President Trump wants to give Iran $30 billion to build non-military Nuclear facilities.' Never heard of this ridiculous idea. It's just another HOAX put out by the Fake News in order to demean. These people are SICK!!!,” stated Trump on Truth Social.

Also Read: Iranian Foreign Minister, Khamenei offer contradictory views on nuclear site damage

$30 billion fund for Iran?

According to a report by CNN, the Trump administration had considered the idea of allowing Iran access to a fund of $30 billion to build a civil nuclear programme, catering to its electricity demand.

The report further stated that prominent officials from the Trump administration and major powers in the Middle East had reached out to Iran during its intense military conflict with Israel. According to the report, the US was also considering easing sanctions and freeing up billions of dollars of restricted Iranian funds.

The reported draft proposal had one negotiable condition: zero-enrichment of uranium, which Iran says it requires for power generation.

Also Read: Trump tells Iran's supreme leader: 'You got beat to hell'

No nuclear talks with US

However, following the US airstrikes on its three fortified nuclear facilities, Iran has adopted a more rigid approach towards the Trump administration with regard to its nuclear programme. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghichi on Thursday, while admitting that the nuclear facilities have suffered “excessive and serious damage”, ruled out any resumption of negotiations with the US regarding its nuclear programme.

He also said that there would be “no arrangement, agreement and conversation” to resume the negotiations with the US, adding that his country was examining what was in the “interest” of the people of Iran.

Recently, the Iranian Parliament have passed a bill stopping cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). If implemented, this would mean Iran would no longer be required to allow nuclear observers to enter its facilities.