7 Indians among around 200 injured in German Christmas market attack

Seven Indians are among the injured in the deadly car-ramming attack in the eastern German city of Magdeburg on Friday (December 20).

Five people including a nine-year-old child were killed and around 200 injured after a 50-year-old man drove his car into crowds at a Christmas market on Friday evening in Saxony-Anhalt state's Magdeburg.

The Indian Embassy in Berlin is said to be providing the injured Indians all possible help, official sources said on Sunday night. Indian government sources said three out of the seven injured Indians have been discharged from hospital.

Embassy in ‘close contact’ with injured

Condemning the "horrific and senseless" attack, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the Indian mission in Germany is in contact with the Indians injured. It, however, did not specify the number of Indians injured.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Berlin said it is maintaining close contact with the Indians injured in the attack.

In a statement, the MEA said the Indian mission is rendering all possible assistance to the Indians injured in the incident.

"We condemn the horrific and senseless attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany," the MEA said. "Several precious lives have been lost and many have been injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. Our Mission is in contact with Indians who are injured, as well as their families, and rendering all possible assistance," the statement added.

Attacker, a Saudi national arrested

Local law enforcement authorities said the 50-year-old man, who drove the car into the crowd, has been arrested.

The man reportedly hails from Saudi Arabia and he has been living in Germany since 2006.

Senior prosecutor Horst Walter Nopens said the motive for the attack remains unclear, but the suspect's dissatisfaction with Germany's treatment of Saudi refugees may have played a role, according to German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser visited Magdeburg on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)