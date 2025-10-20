United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX flight makes emergency landing after windshield crack

A United Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 flight made an emergency landing after its windshield cracked midair, resulting in one of the pilots suffering injuries.

The United Airlines flight from Denver to Los Angeles suffered a mid-air scare on October 16, during which the flight UA1093 had 140 passengers and crew onboard, reported NDTV.

Damage spotted at 36,000 feet

The report further stated that the damage to the windshield was spotted when the aircraft was flying at an altitude of 36,000 feet.

The aircraft then descended to 26,000 feet and safely landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport. According to media reports, the passengers were accommodated on another aircraft, a Boeing 737 MAX 9, and landed in Los Angeles after facing a six-hour delay.

The reports further stated that incidents of windshields developing cracks, although rare, do take place in aviation. However, in this case, the injury to one pilot and the lack of clarity surrounding the cause of the incident have made it an unusual one.

Burnt marks on windshield

Images shared on social media show the cracked windshield with burnt marks and bruises on the pilot's arm.

The aircraft was around 322 kilometres southeast of Salt Lake City when the issue was spotted by the crew, following which the pilots decided to divert. Emergency procedures were followed, and the aircraft landed safely.

Reports citing aviation enthusiasts stated that the space debris or a small meteorite might be the reason behind the incident.

Although, aircraft windshields are built to withstand bird strike and fluctuations in air pressure, but if hit by an object at high speeds, can develop crack.

What United Airlines said

United Airlines stated that no passengers suffered any injuries in the incident and termed the pilot’s injuries as “minor bruising." It is yet to issue a statement on what caused the incident.

In another incident on October 18, a United Airlines aircraft clipped the tail of another United Airlines aircraft heading for the gate at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

However, the airlines said that the incident did not cause any injuries and the passengers were able to get down from the plane after a delay.