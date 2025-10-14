Qatar Airways flight makes emergency landing in Ahmedabad, passengers safe

A Qatar Airways Flight QR816 from Doha to Hong Kong was diverted to Ahmedabad after developing a technical issue and made an emergency landing at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Tuesday (October 14).

The aircraft made a precautionary emergency landing around 2:30 PM, and all passengers are safe, reported ANI, quoting sources.

According to a spokesperson of the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, a full emergency was declared on Tuesday at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land.

Airport operations unaffected

"Due to a technical issue on an aircraft en route from Doha (DOH) to Hong Kong (HKG), a full emergency was declared on 14 October 2025 at 14:12 hrs at Ahmedabad Airport to enable the aircraft to land,” said the spokesperson.

“The aircraft landed safely at 14:32 hrs, and the full emergency was withdrawn at 14:38 hrs. Airport operations remained unaffected," says a spokesperson of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International (SVPI) Airport,” he added.

Air India Express flight suffers technical issue

Earlier on July 16, passengers on two separate flights faced anxious moments as technical snags forced one plane to make an emergency landing and another to cancel its journey altogether.

An Air India Express flight from Lucknow to Dubai (IX 193) was grounded before take-off after the airline detected a technical issue. The flight, carrying more than 150 passengers, was cancelled as a precaution.

The airline did not specify the nature of the fault but assured that passengers were provided with hotel accommodation and could either claim a full refund or be rebooked without extra cost. The rescheduled flight was expected to depart the next day.

IndiGO flight incident

In another incident, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Goa (6E-6271) was forced to make an emergency landing in Mumbai after one of its engines reportedly failed mid-air.

The aircraft landed safely around 9:50 pm following a full emergency alert at the airport. IndiGo described the problem as a “technical snag” and said the aircraft was undergoing inspection. A replacement aircraft was arranged to ferry passengers to their destination.

Both airlines said standard safety protocols were followed during the incidents. Air India Express arranged accommodation and alternative travel options for its passengers, while IndiGo deployed another aircraft to complete the journey to Goa. No injuries were reported in either case, and both aircraft were sent for technical checks before being cleared for further operations.