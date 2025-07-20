Delta flight makes emergency landing in LA after engine catches fire mid-air

A Delta Air Lines flight bound for Atlanta was forced to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday (July 18) after its left engine caught fire shortly after takeoff. The dramatic incident was caught on video, showing flames shooting from the left engine while the aircraft was still in the air.

The video, now widely shared on social media, shows the aircraft ascending with flames clearly visible on one side. Minutes later, the plane is seen landing safely.

No injuries reported

The pilots promptly declared an emergency and worked with Air Traffic Control (ATC) to arrange an immediate return. After initially climbing over the Pacific Ocean, the aircraft circled back inland over Downey and Paramount to complete safety checks and prepare for landing. Throughout the maneuver, the aircraft maintained a steady altitude and speed.



Upon landing, emergency crews were on standby and confirmed that the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported among the passengers or crew.

According to a report by Aviation A2Z, Flight DL446, operated by a 24-year-old Boeing 767-400 (registration N836MH), had just taken off from Los Angeles International Airport when the crew noticed signs of an engine fire. Flames were seen coming from the aircraft's left engine mid-air, as captured in ground video footage.

FAA initiates probe

“Delta flight 446 returned to Los Angeles shortly after departure following an indication of an issue with the aircraft’s left engine,” a Delta spokesperson told the BBC. Passengers said the captain informed them that fire crews were “verifying that the engine fire is out.”

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated a probe to determine the cause of the fire. The aircraft is powered by two General Electric CF6 engines.

Not the first time

This marks the second reported engine fire incident involving Delta Air Lines this year. In January, Flight DL105, an Airbus A330neo, was forced to return to Atlanta shortly after takeoff due to a similar issue on its way to Brazil's Sao Paulo.



The aircraft was en route to Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport on January 1 when its left engine began malfunctioning shortly after takeoff, sending visible flames that alarmed the passengers.