UK man admits in court to killing wife, chopping body into over 220 pieces: Reports

A 28-year-old man in the UK has reportedly admitted to killing his wife last year and chopping her body into more than 220 pieces before getting a friend to dispose of those in River Witham.

Holly Bramley’s family described Nicholas Metson as an “evil monster” who subjected her to “coercive control and manipulation”, say media reports. Bramley was only 26 when she was killed in 2023. Her body parts were found in River Witham in March last year.

Metson reportedly admitted to the murder in the Lincoln Crown Court on Friday (April 5) after denying the allegations for over a year. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday (April 8).

History of cruelty

The couple, married in 2021, was on the brink of separation when Metson killed Bramley at their apartment in Lincoln. The court on Friday heard that Metson likely stabbed his wife in the bedroom, chopped up her body in the bathroom, and stored the pieces in plastic bags in the kitchen larder.

After a week, he paid a friend 50 Euros to help dispose of the body parts, which were then found in the river. Police divers recovered 224 parts but some were never found, the court heard. Pathologists could not even determine the exact cause of death due to the state of the remains.

Metson reportedly had a history of convictions for offences against former partners. There were also reports of cruelty towards animals. Metson allegedly killed Bramley’s hamsters by putting them in a blender and microwave oven and her pet dog in a washing machine.



Motive not clear

Lincolnshire Police first suspected something amiss when they got a call on March 24, 2023, from someone who was concerned for Bramley’s safety. Upon visiting their home, they found bloodstained sheets, dark stains on the floor, and a strong smell of ammonia and bleach.

Metson initially claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse and said his wife had left home with a support group. He had even searched online about the benefits he would get if his wife died and whether someone could “haunt” him after death.



The motive for the murder remains unclear, but Metson’s lawyer has reportedly cited his autism spectrum disorder as a factor. Metson faces life in jail for the murder.