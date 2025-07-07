What's Truth Social? Musk's sly rejoinder to Trump's 'off the rails' rant

The rift between US President Donald Trump and former ally Elon Musk has intensified, with Musk making a sly jibe at Trump’s lengthy tirade following the launch of his new political outfit, the 'America Party'.

In a long post on the Truth social media platform on July 7, Trump had said he is “saddened" to see Elon Musk go completely "off the rails" and essentially becoming a "train wreck over the past five weeks". He dubbed Musk’s decision to start a new party as “ridiculous” and a threat to the two-party structure in the US. A third political party never succeeded in the US and the "system is not designed for them", Trump raged. “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of complete and total DISRUPTION & CHAOS...”, the President wrote. What's Truth Social? Responding to his post, the former DOGE chief Musk gave a short sly rejoinder, “What’s Truth Social? Never heard of it.” Meanwhile, netizens were quick to remind Musk about Truth Social, a platform on which he’s commented on several times in the past. "Elon Musk says he’s never heard of Truth Social. However, he has made several posts in the past about President Trump’s Truth Social posts," said Trump ally Laura Loomer. Also read: Elon Musk launches 'America Party' to give 'freedom' back to Americans Musk also took potshots at Trump seemingly reviving his allegations linking Trump with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. In his latest tweet, he mocks the Trump administration for not making any arrests in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

What’s the time? Oh look, it’s no-one-has-been-arrested-o’clock again … pic.twitter.com/CO9xJz68Tf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2025

Earlier, Musk had alleged that Trump is featured in secret government files on former associates of Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while he faced sex trafficking charges. "Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files," Musk posted on his social media platform, X, as his feud with Trump deepened. "That is the real reason they have not been made public," he said. However, Musk did not reveal which files he was talking about and offered no evidence for his claim. Bone of contention The main bone of contention between Trump and Musk is the US President’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”, which became an Act after Trump signed it on 4 July. Trump described the spending and tax bill the “biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country.” However, Musk has vocally opposed it, saying it would explode the US debt. No more EV mandate

In his post on Truth Social, Trump said that it is a great bill but, unfortunately for Elon, it eliminates the "ridiculous" Electric Vehicle (EV) Mandate. This would have forced everyone to buy an Electric Car in a short period of time, said Trump, claiming that he had been strongly opposed to that from the very beginning.

"People are now allowed to buy whatever they want - gasoline powered, hybrids (which are doing very well), or new technologies as they come about - No more EV Mandate. I have campaigned on this for two years and, quite honestly, when Elon gave me his total and unquestioned endorsement, I asked him whether or not he knew that I was going to terminate the EV mandate - It was in every speech I made, and in every conversation I had," he wrote.

Further, Trump claimed that Musk had no problems with that and that had surprised him.

Moreover, Elon also asked Trump if one of his close friends could run NASA, alleged Trump. However, Trump learnt that Elon's close friend was a blue blooded Democrat, who had never contributed to a Republican before.

"Elon probably was, also. I also thought it inappropriate that a very close friend of Elon, who was in the Space Business, run NASA, when NASA is such a big part of Elon’s corporate life," Trump pointed out. "My Number One charge is to protect the American Public," Trump declared.