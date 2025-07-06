Elon Musk launches 'America Party' to give 'freedom' back to Americans

In an twist his ongoing clash with US President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk has launched his own political party—the ‘America Party’ — which he claimed has been created to challenge the ‘one-party system’ dominating the country and to give Americans their freedom back.

Musk on Saturday (July 7) slammed the US’s current political scenario over the lack of options stating that “we live in a one-party system, not a democracy”.

Bitter fall-out After participating in the Republican campaign to reduce government spending and shrink the federal workforce as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk, once Trump’s top donor in the 2024 election, has had a bitter falling out with the US President. Trump had pushed Republicans in Congress to ram through his massive domestic agenda in the form of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which was passed by the Congress on Thursday. Musk fiercely opposed the legislation, and attacked its Republican backers for supporting "debt slavery". Experts say, that this plan will pile an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade onto the US deficit. Also read: Elon Musk praises Donald Trump amid deportation threat Now, Musk has started his own party to allegedly give back Americans their “freedom”. The new America Party posted on X, “We’ve tried red. We’ve tried blue. America is ready for something that actually works. America Party — The middle has a voice now.”

