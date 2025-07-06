Elon Musk launches 'America Party' to give 'freedom' back to Americans
Musk on July 7 slammed the US’s current political scenario over the lack of options stating that “we live in a one-party system, not a democracy”
In an twist his ongoing clash with US President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk has launched his own political party—the ‘America Party’ — which he claimed has been created to challenge the ‘one-party system’ dominating the country and to give Americans their freedom back.
Musk on Saturday (July 7) slammed the US’s current political scenario over the lack of options stating that “we live in a one-party system, not a democracy”.
Bitter fall-out
After participating in the Republican campaign to reduce government spending and shrink the federal workforce as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk, once Trump’s top donor in the 2024 election, has had a bitter falling out with the US President.
Trump had pushed Republicans in Congress to ram through his massive domestic agenda in the form of the One Big Beautiful Bill, which was passed by the Congress on Thursday. Musk fiercely opposed the legislation, and attacked its Republican backers for supporting "debt slavery". Experts say, that this plan will pile an extra $3.4 trillion over a decade onto the US deficit.
Also read: Elon Musk praises Donald Trump amid deportation threat
Now, Musk has started his own party to allegedly give back Americans their “freedom”. The new America Party posted on X, “We’ve tried red. We’ve tried blue. America is ready for something that actually works. America Party — The middle has a voice now.”
End the Uni-party
Further Musk wrote, This is the moment everything shifts. The America Party is here now, and it is the answer to a system that has stopped listening.”
This comes after Musk conducted a poll on X on US Independence Day, in which he asked users whether he should start a party and 65 per cent of them agreed.
Replying to that poll, Musk said, "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste and graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy. Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."
Also read: Elon Musk renews criticism of Trump's 'big bill' as it faces key Senate vote
Musk also shared a meme depicting a two-headed snake and the caption "End the Uniparty".
Potential impact
According to reports, it’s not clear what kind of impact the new party would have on the 2026 mid-term elections, or on the presidential vote two years after that.
Musk’s political plan is to pick and focus on vulnerable House and Senate seats and become "the deciding vote" on key legislation.
"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts," Musk posted on X.
Every two years, all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives are contested, along with approximately one-third of the 100-member Senate, whose members serve staggered six-year terms.
Observers were quick to note the potential impact of third-party candidates on election outcomes, a dynamic seen in 1992, when businessman Ross Perot’s independent presidential bid is widely believed to have siphoned votes from George HW Bush, paving the way for Democrat Bill Clinton’s victory.
“You are pulling a Ross Perot, and I don't like it," one X user wrote to Musk.