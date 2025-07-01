Musk slams Trump's ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’, warns to launch new political party

As the US Senate nears a vote on the White House’s sweeping tax and immigration proposal, tech billionaire Elon Musk, once a close ally and advisor to Donald Trump, is sharply criticising the US President’s flagship spending bill, dubbed “One Big Beautiful Bill.” He has called the plan “insane” and warned it would place a heavy burden on taxpayers.



Musk accused Republicans of betraying fiscal conservatives and called for the formation of a new political party that “actually cares about the people.” He warned that if lawmakers pass Trump’s spending bill, currently facing a marathon voting session in the Senate, he would launch the “American Party” as an alternative to what he called the Democrat-Republican “uniparty.” The bill is seen as a cornerstone of Trump’s proposed second-term agenda.

Talks of alternative

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people,” Musk posted on X.

“If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE,” he wrote.



If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.



Lawmakers in the US Senate were bogged down in a marathon session of amendment votes on Monday as Republicans sought to pass the “big, beautiful bill”, which would extend Trump's tax cuts passed in 2017.

“Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame,” Musk, who was Trump's presidential advisor till May, said in a post on X. “And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” he added.

Trump’s big agenda

Titled “One Big, Beautiful Bill,” the legislation is a part of Trump’s second-term agenda. It demands more funding for defence, energy production, and border security. Budget cuts for nutrition and healthcare programs are also included. The Congressional Budget Office reported that over the next ten years, the bill would increase the national deficit by almost $3.3 trillion.

But senators eyeing 2026 midterm congressional elections are divided over savings that would strip around $1 trillion in subsidised health care from millions of the poorest Americans and add more than $3.3 trillion to the nation's already yawning budget deficits over a decade.



The Republicans are aiming to have the package in the Oval Office by the time Independence Day festivities begin on Friday. The process had ground to a glacial pace by early evening, but, after members considered dozens of amendments as part of the so-called "vote-a-rama" required before final passage, they managed to complete only 14 votes in the first seven hours.

Razor-tight majority

But, given Trump's iron grip on the party, he is expected to get what he wants in the Senate, where Republicans hold a razor-tight majority. All Democrats in that chamber are expected to vote "nay."

The passing of the bill will be a huge win for the Republican leader, who has been criticised for imposing many of his priorities through executive orders that sidestep the scrutiny of Congress. But approval by the Senate is only half the battle, as the 940-page text will have to pass a separate vote in the House of Representatives, where several rebels in the slim Republican majority are threatening to oppose it.