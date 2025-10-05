Trump says Israel agrees to initial Gaza withdrawal line, awaits Hamas nod for truce

US President Donald Trump on Saturday (October 4) announced that Israel has agreed to an “initial withdrawal line” in Gaza, the details of which have been conveyed to Hamas. He said a ceasefire would take effect immediately once Hamas confirms its acceptance, followed by a prisoner exchange and the start of the next phase of Israel’s pullout from the Palestinian enclave.

“After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the hostages and prisoner exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000-year catastrophe. Thank you for your attention to this matter, and STAY TUNED!” Trump posted on Truth Social.



'All bets will be off' warning

Earlier, Trump warned Palestinian group Hamas to “move quickly” and agree to a peace deal with Israel or risk further devastation in Gaza.

“Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again,” Trump posted on his Truth Social page. “Let's get this done, FAST.”

He also expressed appreciation that “Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed,” although the enclave's civil defence agency said Israel carried out dozens of attacks on Gaza City overnight.

US envoy heads to Egypt

As per an AFP report, Trump's son-in-law and a senior envoy were heading to Egypt Saturday to finalise hostage release details, as the US president warned he would “not tolerate delay” by Hamas in implementing a peace plan with Israel.

A White House official confirmed to AFP that Jared Kushner and Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are traveling to the region to address the finalisation of details on the release of hostages and to discuss the deal pushed by the US president to bring an end to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The Palestinian militant group on Friday reacted positively to a plan that would end two years of war, saying it was ready to release all hostages and discuss details on the deal.

Trump in turn called on Israel to “immediately” halt its bombings of the war-ravaged territory, although Washington's chief ally in the region said Saturday its troops were still operating in Gaza.

Hours later, the enclave's civil defence agency said at least 57 people have been killed since dawn in Israeli strikes, including 40 in Gaza City alone.

What’s Gaza peace deal?

The 20-point proposal calls for an immediate halt to fighting in Gaza once both Israel and Hamas accept its terms. Under the plan, Israeli forces would begin withdrawing as hostages are released, with Hamas required to free all captives within 72 hours of Israel’s agreement.



In return, Israel would release Palestinian prisoners and detainees, including women and children held since October 7, 2023 — the day Hamas launched its attack and Israel began its subsequent military campaign in Gaza.

Trump, who has been pressing both sides to end the two-year-long war, presented the plan as a framework for Gaza’s postwar governance. The White House described it as a roadmap not only to cease hostilities but also to shape the future administration of the enclave.

According to the plan, a temporary governing board would be established, chaired by Trump and joined by figures, including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. The framework makes clear that no one in Gaza would be forced to leave, and stipulates that the fighting would cease immediately if both Israel and Hamas accept the terms.