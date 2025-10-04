Six killed in Gaza as Trump calls for Israel to stop bombings

Israeli strikes killed six people across the Gaza Strip on Saturday (October 4), a day after US President Donald Trump asked Israel to stop bombing the coastal enclave, saying that Hamas is ready for peace and has agreed to release hostages. President Trump also said that Hamas has accepted some other terms of the US plan to end the war in Gaza.

According to local authorities, four people died after Israeli forces struck a house in Gaza City, while two others were killed in Khan Younis in the south in another strike, reported Reuters.

‘Preparation for implementation of Trump’s plan’

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said that Israel was making preparations for an "immediate implementation" of the first stage of Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza following the militant group’s response agreeing to release hostages.

Although the Israeli military chief of staff instructed the forces to advance readiness to implement the first phase of Trump’s plan, he did not mention whether military activity would be reduced in Gaza.

What Trump said on Hamas’ response

Hamas had responded to Trump’s Gaza peace proposal after the US President gave them until Saturday to accept or face dire consequences. The President had earlier warned the militant group of a “sad end” if they turned down the peace proposal.

Trump, who had projected himself as the only person capable of restoring peace in Gaza, said on Friday that Hamas had given an indication that it was "ready for a lasting PEACE" and asked Israel to immediately stop bombing Gaza.

"Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!” stated the US President in a post on Truth Social.

"We are already in discussions on the details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East,” he added.

Netanyahu pledges cooperation

Following Trump’s announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said Israel "will continue to work in full cooperation with the President and his team to end the war in accordance with the principles set out by Israel, which align with President Trump's vision."

Netanyahu is in a knot domestically with families of hostages urging him to immediately resume negotiations for their release and the hard-line members of his far-right coalition demanding the continuation of Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Gaza death toll rises to 67,000

Meanwhile, the death toll in the nearly two-year Israel-Hamas war has passed 67,000 Palestinians, Gaza's Health Ministry said Saturday.

The death toll jumped after the ministry said it added more than 700 names to the list whose data had been verified.

The army has moved to a defensive-only position and will not actively strike, according to an official who was not authorised to speak to the media, as reported by AP.

