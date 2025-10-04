Trump’s Gaza peace plan: What Hamas has accepted and what it hasn’t

Hamas has agreed to parts of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace proposal, including the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, in a bid to end the war in Gaza.

Following Hamas’s announcement, Trump urged Israel to “immediately stop the bombing of Gaza”, adding that Hamas was “ready for a lasting peace”.

Unveiled earlier this week at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the 20-point peace plan received strong backing from Israel. However, Netanyahu reiterated his longstanding opposition to the creation of a Palestinian state.

Hamas has agreed to release all the remaining Israeli hostages but sought further negotiations on several key aspects of the US peace plan. The group stated it is seeking further negotiation on other issues regarding the future of Gaza and the rights of Palestinians, saying they are still being discussed.

Release of hostages

Hamas said it would release Israeli hostages in Gaza, both living and dead, “according to the exchange formula contained in President Trump’s proposal, with the necessary field conditions for implementing the exchange”.

It did not specify what it meant by “necessary field conditions”, but expressed readiness for immediate talks through mediators to discuss further details

Trump's peace plan proposes an immediate end to the war and the release of 20 living Israeli hostages held by Hamas, within 72 hours of Israel publicly accepting this agreement, as well as the remains of hostages believed to be dead, in exchange for hundreds of Gazan detainees.

Trump’s plan said that, in exchange for the hostages released by Hamas, Israel will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, plus 1,700 Gazans arrested since October 7, 2023, including all women and children.

For each Israeli hostage whose remains are returned, Israel would release the remains of 15 Palestinians, the plan says.

'Complete withdrawal' of Israel

Hamas said it accepted the framework for ending the war and demanded Israel’s “full withdrawal” from Gaza. Its statement did not mention anything about the phased withdrawal of Israel and said it rejected Israeli occupation.

The Trump plan specifies that Israeli forces will “withdraw to the agreed line to prepare for a hostage release,” during which time Israel’s military operations, including aerial and artillery strikes, would be suspended.

“Battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for the complete staged withdrawal,” the plan states.

Access to humanitarian aid

Hamas welcomed provisions of Trump's plan that urged a surge in aid into Gaza. The plan also emphasised that it does not call for Palestinians to be expelled from their homes.

The proposal calls for the immediate delivery of food, medical aid, and reconstruction materials, in line with the January 19 agreement regarding humanitarian aid.

This includes restoring essential infrastructure such as water, electricity, and sewage systems; rebuilding hospitals and bakeries; and clearing debris to reopen roads.

Aid would be delivered through the United Nations, the Red Crescent, and other international organisations without interference from either side.

Hamas also underlined its rejection of any forced displacement. Trump’s proposal states that “no one will be forced to leave” Gaza, stating that those who temporarily leave Gaza will retain the right to return.

The Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border would reopen in both directions, following the same mechanism implemented under 19 January agreement.

Post-war governance and security

A key point of contention in Trump’s peace proposal is how Gaza would be governed once the fighting ends.

The plan envisions a temporary technocratic committee made up of Palestinians and international experts to administer Gaza, under the supervision of an international transitional body headed by Trump and including global figures such as former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The goal of the plan is to establish efficient governance that can attract investment and oversee reconstruction.

Hamas said it “renews its agreement to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and Arab and Islamic support.” Hamas has previously offered to hand over Gaza's administration to a different body.

The group did not comment on another component of the plan — the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF).

The ISF would work alongside Arab partners to train and support vetted Palestinian police units and coordinate with Israel, Egypt, and Jordan to secure Gaza’s borders, and maintain internal internal security in the long run.

Disarmament of Hamas

The Trump plan said Hamas will “agree to not have any role in the governance of Gaza, directly, indirectly, or in any form.” The plan also said there will be a “process of demilitarisation of Gaza.”

It adds, “All military, terror, and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapon production facilities, will be destroyed and not rebuilt.”

In its response, Hamas said it views itself as part of a “comprehensive Palestinian national framework”. Its Friday (October 3) statement did not comment on demilitarising.

“This is tied to a collective national position and in accordance with relevant international laws and resolutions, to be discussed within a comprehensive Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will be included and will contribute with full responsibility,” Hamas said.

The Hamas statement made no mention of disarmament or amnesty for its members who surrender their weapons.