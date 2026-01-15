US suspends immigrant visas from 75 countries starting January 21

The Trump administration, in yet another move to tighten immigration rules, has indefinitely suspended processing of immigrant visas from 75 countries spanning Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. The order will come into effect from January 21.

According to a release issued by the US Department of State on Wednesday (January 14), the affected countries include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Somalia, Russia, Iran, Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, and Thailand.

‘Migrants must be financially self-sufficient’

The Department of State further stated that the immigrants seeking to move to the US must be “financially self-sufficient” and should not put an economic burden on American taxpayers.

“President Trump has made clear that immigrants must be financially self-sufficient and not be a financial burden to Americans. The Department of State is undergoing a full review of all policies, regulations, and guidance to ensure that immigrants from these high-risk countries do not utilize welfare in the United States or become a public charge,” stated the release.

“Immigrant visa applicants who are nationals of affected countries may submit visa applications and attend interviews, and the Department will continue to schedule applicants for appointments, but no immigrant visas will be issued to these nationals during this pause,” it added.

Tourist visas exempted

As for the exemptions from the curb, the Department of State said that dual nationals applying with a valid passport of a country that is not listed above are exempt from the pause.

“No immigrant visas have been revoked as part of this guidance. For questions regarding admission to the United States, we refer you to DHS. No, this pause is specifically for immigrant visa applicants. Tourist visas are non-immigrant visas,” it added.

According to State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott the Trump administration was putting an end to the abuse of the US immigration system by immigrants who extract wealth from the American people.

"The Trump administration is bringing an end to the abuse of America's immigration system by those who would extract wealth from the American people," said Pigott.

"Immigrant visa processing from these 75 countries will be paused while the State Department reassesses immigration processing procedures to prevent the entry of foreign nationals who would take welfare and public benefits," he added as quoted by NDTV.

The backdrop

Trump has repeatedly signalled his intent to curb immigration from countries outside Europe, making his position clear through both policy and public remarks. He has previously referred to Somalis as “garbage” who should “go back to where they came from,” while indicating a preference for immigrants from Scandinavian countries.

The US Department of State said on Monday that more than 100,000 visas have been revoked since Trump’s return to office, marking the highest figure recorded within a one-year period.

Last month, the Department of Homeland Security stated that the Trump administration had deported over 605,000 individuals, while an additional 2.5 million people left the country voluntarily.