US expands online presence review for all H-1B and H-4 applicants

The US Department of State has expanded the scope of online presence reviews to all H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. The announcement posted by the US Embassy in India in a post on X further stated that the move is aimed at curbing the “abuse” of the H-1B program.

‘Aimed at curbing H1-B abuse’

“Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities for H1-B and H-4 visas,” stated the announcement.

It further stated that the move is aimed at preventing abuse of the H-1B visa program while still allowing companies to hire skilled foreign workers.

Also Read: Indian H-1B visa holders stranded as US delays interviews

“It is an effort to address abuse of the H-1B program while still permitting companies to hire the best of the best temporary foreign workers,” stated the announcement.

WORLDWIDE ALERT FOR H-1B AND H-4 VISA APPLICANTS Beginning December 15, the Department of State expanded online presence reviews to ALL H-1B and H-4 applicants as part of standard visa screening. This vetting is being conducted globally for ALL applicants of ALL nationalities… pic.twitter.com/qMrMrOvqy0 — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) December 22, 2025

The announcement said that the U.S. embassies and consulates will continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 nonimmigrant visa applications.

“U.S. embassies and consulates continue to accept and process H-1B and H-4 nonimmigrant visa applications. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and anticipate additional processing time for these visa classifications,” it added.

Impact of social media vetting

The development comes at a time when a significant number of Indian H-1B visa holders who travelled home earlier this month to renew their work permits have been left stranded following delays linked to a new US social media vetting policy, media reports said.

Also Read: US visa delays push H-1B, H-4 interviews to late 2026, leaving Indians in limbo: Reports

Workers with visa interviews scheduled between December 15 and 26 were informed that their appointments had been deferred to March next year, causing uncertainty and disruption.

According to reports, some applicants were told that their consular interviews could not proceed due to enhanced vetting measures introduced by the US State Department.

US Embassy in India warns applicants

Earlier this month, the US Embassy in India warned applicants not to report to consulates on previously scheduled dates if their appointments had been rescheduled, cautioning that entry would be denied.

US tech giants Google and Apple have advised certain employees to avoid overseas travel due to prolonged visa processing delays.