Breaking US laws can lead to deportation, visa revocation: US Embassy

The US Embassy in India on Wednesday (January 7) warned international students that violation of US laws may result in revocation of visas and deportation, adding that it might even render them permanently ineligible for future entry into the US.

“Breaking U.S. laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future U.S. visas,” US Embassy stated in a post on X.

Warning for H-1B, H-4 seekers

The embassy had issued a similar advisory last week for applicants seeking H-1B and H-4 work visas, warning that violations of US immigration laws could result in serious criminal penalties, including long-term immigration consequences.

The latest warning comes amid a broader tightening of immigration rules under the Donald Trump-led US administration, which has intensified scrutiny of both legal and illegal migration pathways.

The Trump administration has moved to toughen procedures for student visas as well as the H-1B programme, citing compliance and enforcement concerns.

Drop in international students in US

Amid the stricter visa norms, international student arrivals in the US have shown a marked decline. New international enrolments fell by 17 per cent last year, according to available data.

Figures from August 2024 showed a 19 per cent year-on-year drop in international student arrivals, the lowest level recorded since 2021, with the decline largely driven by fewer students from India, reported the Hindustan Times.

Long wait for H-1B visa applicants

H-1B visa applicants, who allow skilled foreign professionals to work in the US, are also facing prolonged waiting periods. Several visa appointments at US consulates in India were either cancelled or postponed by months after policy changes were introduced, adding to uncertainty for applicants and employers.

The embassy has also issued repeated warnings against illegal immigration, describing it as a “fruitless journey.”

It cautioned that undocumented migrants are often exposed to serious risks, including exploitation by violent cartels, human traffickers and corrupt officials during their attempts to enter the country.

“Illegal immigrants are exploited and victimised in what ultimately proves to be a fruitless journey. The only people who benefit from illegal immigration are traffickers,” the embassy said in a post on January 2.

The advisories form part of a wider effort by US authorities to deter unlawful migration while reinforcing compliance with visa regulations.