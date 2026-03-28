Trump says “Cuba is next,” signals possible US military action

Amid the escalating conflict in West Asia, US President Donald Trump has said that “Cuba is next”, hinting that military action against the island nation might be on the cards.

Addressing an investment forum in Miami, President Trump also lauded the success achieved by the US military in Venezuela and Iran.

However, according to a Reuters report, the Republican leader did not divulge any further information regarding what he precisely wants to do with Cuba. He has repeatedly said that the government in Cuba, currently facing a severe economic crisis, was on the verge of collapse.

Backchannel contacts and military signal

The Trump administration has, in recent weeks, opened contacts with sections of Cuba’s leadership, even as the US President has continued to suggest that military action remains an option.

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“I built this great military. I said, ‘You’ll never have to use it.’ But sometimes you have to use it. And Cuba is next by the way,” Trump said at a conference on Friday (March 27, 2026).

“But pretend ⁠I didn’t say that. Pretend I didn’t.”

Havana confirms talks

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said Havana is engaged in talks with Washington to avoid escalation. The country’s economy has been strained by disruptions in oil imports essential for power and transport.

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Venezuela, previously led by Nicolas Maduro, had supplied much of Cuba’s oil, but shipments ceased after political changes in Caracas earlier this year.

Escalating Rhetoric from US

Earlier in March, Trump spoke of a possible “friendly takeover,” adding, “It may not be a friendly takeover.” He later said he expected the “honor” of “taking Cuba in some form” and that “I can do anything I want.”

“I do believe I’ll be ... having the honor of taking Cuba. That’s a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form,” he said.

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“I mean, whether I free it, take it. Think I can do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth.”

A report by The New York Times said Washington has indicated Diaz-Canel’s removal as a possible objective. Cuba has rejected such conditions. The White House has not detailed any legal basis for intervention.