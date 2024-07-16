Trump picks Ohio Senator JD Vance as running mate; Biden calls him ‘clone’

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Monday (July 15) announced the name of Ohio Senator JD Vance as his running mate for the November general elections.

Republicans, who welcomed Trump’s pick, later nominated him to lead their ticket for the presidential election for a third time.

Who is JD Vance?

Vance, 39, is married to Indian American Usha Chilukuri Vance, who traces her origins to Andhra Pradesh.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator JD Vance of the Great State of Ohio,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social network on Monday.

The announcement from Trump came on the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee and days after he narrowly escaped an assassination bid.

“JD honourably served our Country in the Marine Corps, graduated from Ohio State University in two years, Summa Cum Laude, and is a Yale Law School Graduate, where he was Editor of The Yale Law Journal, and President of the Yale Law Veterans Association,” Trump said.

“J.D.’s book, Hillbilly Elegy, became a Major Best Seller and Movie, as it championed the hardworking men and women of our Country. JD has had a very successful business career in Technology and Finance, and now, during the Campaign, will be strongly focused on the people he fought so brilliantly for, the American Workers and Farmers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Minnesota, and far beyond…,” Trump said.

Vance a clone of Trump: Biden

US President Joe Biden, who resumed campaigning on Monday, called Vance a "clone of Trump on the issues".

“He's a clone of Trump on the issues,” Biden told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base shortly before departing for Nevada for a series of speeches and campaign events. “I don't see any difference.” He left for the battleground state after being interviewed by Lester Holt of NBC News, a session set to air on the network Monday evening. The interview, scheduled before the attempt on Trump's life at a rally in Pennsylvania, had been part of Biden's broader strategy to prove his fitness for office after angst grew among Democrats because of his disastrous June 27 debate performance.

Hours ahead of the NBC interview, his campaign issued a blistering statement on Trump's selection of Vance as his running mate, saying he picked the freshman senator because he would “bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda”.

“Over the next three and a half months, we will spend every single day making the case between the two starkly contrasting visions Americans will choose between at the ballot box this November," said Biden campaign chairwoman Jen O'Malley Dillon. "The Biden-Harris ticket who's focused on uniting the country, creating opportunity for everyone, and lowering costs; or Trump-Vance – whose harmful agenda will take away Americans' rights, hurt the middle class, and make life more expensive – all while benefiting the ultra-rich and greedy corporations.”

Trump officially picked as Republican candidate

Trump was later nominated by Republicans as the party’s presidential candidate.

“We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation,” said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump's handpicked party leader, as Monday's primetime session opened. “We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future.” But Whatley and other Republican leaders Monday made clear that their calls for harmony didn't extend to President Biden and Democrats.

“Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people,” said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, welcoming the party to his battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden four years ago.

Saturday's shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, where Trump was injured and one man died, was not far from delegates' minds as they celebrated — a stark contrast to the anger and anxiety that had marked the previous few days. Some delegates chanted “fight, fight, fight” — the same words that Trump was seen shouting to the crowd as the Secret Service ushered him off the stage, his fist raised and face bloodied.

“We should all be thankful right now that we are able to cast our votes for President Donald J Trump after what took place on Saturday,” said New Jersey state Sen. Michael Testa as he announced all of his state's 12 delegates for Trump.

The scene upon Trump's formal nomination reflected the depths of his popularity among Republican activists. When he cleared the necessary number of delegates, video screens in the arena read “OVER THE TOP” while the song “Celebration” played and delegates danced and waved Trump signs. Throughout the voting, delegates flanked by “Make America Great Again” signs applauded as state after state voted their support for a second Trump term.

Wyoming delegate Sheryl Foland was among those who adopted the “fight” chant after seeing Trump survive Saturday in what she called “monumental photos and video.” “We knew then we were going to adopt that as our chant,” added Foland, a child trauma mental health counselor. “Not just because we wanted him to fight, and that God was fighting for him. We thought, isn't it our job to accept that challenge and fight for our country?” “It's bigger than Trump,” Foland said. “It's a mantra for our country.” Another well-timed development boosted the mood on the convention floor Monday: The federal judge presiding over Trump's classified documents case dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case, handing the former president a major court victory.

The convention is designed to reach people outside the GOP base Trump's campaign chiefs designed the convention to feature a softer and more optimistic message, focusing on themes that would help a divisive leader expand his appeal among moderate voters and people of colour.

(With inputs from agencies)