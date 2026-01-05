Xi Jinping takes 'bullying' dig at US after capture of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro

In a veiled dig at the US over its capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged major powers to lead by example in "respecting the development path of other nations”. The remakes come days after China urged the US to "immediately" release Maduro and his wife and condemned their capture.

"The world today is undergoing changes and turbulence not seen in a century, with unilateral and bullying actions severely undermining the international order," Xi said as quoted by Xinhua.

"All countries should respect the development paths independently chosen by the peoples of other nations, abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter, and major powers, in particular, should take the lead in doing so," said Xi during a meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, reported Xinhua.

China condemns US’ capture of Maduro

Earlier, China had reiterated its stance that Venezuela has the right to pursue economic cooperation with other countries without facing any external threats.

"The move is in clear violation of international law, basic norms in international relations, and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter," stated Beijing as quoted by NDTV.

The backdrop

The collapse of the Nicolás Maduro administration and his detention by the US are being viewed as a significant blow to China’s long-standing interests in Venezuela, with ties between the two nations dating back to the era of former president Hugo Chávez, reported NDTV.

The report further stated that Beijing had cultivated a deep strategic partnership with Caracas over the past two decades, anchored in political convergence and expanding energy cooperation.

Throughout this period, China emerged as one of the largest purchasers of Venezuelan crude, continuing imports despite sweeping US sanctions. It also became the country’s leading external financier, investing heavily in infrastructure and extending tens of billions of dollars in loans, largely secured against future oil supplies, according to official data and analysts.