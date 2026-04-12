Trump warns of ‘big problems’ for Beijing over alleged missile shipments to Iran
US intelligence suggests China is covertly supplying MANPADS to Tehran, threatening a fragile ceasefire and looming high-stakes talks between Trump and Xi
On Saturday (April 11), President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Beijing, stating that China would face "big problems" should it proceed with weapon shipments to Iran.
This warning comes at a sensitive diplomatic juncture, arriving just days after Beijing reportedly helped broker a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. And, even as concerns mount that the two-week-old ceasefire between the US and Iran is on the verge of collapse.
When asked by journalists on Saturday about the alleged intelligence report that China is preparing to ship advanced air defense systems to Iran, President Trump issued a blunt warning.
Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for Miami, Trump said, “If China does that, China can have big problems,” but did not provide further details, Reuters reported.
Intelligence reports
Trump's remark comes after CNN quoting US intelligence sources suggested that China is preparing to ship advanced air defense systems to Iran in the coming weeks amid a fragile ceasefire.
According to the report, the move appears to contradict China's role as a mediator in the recent pause in hostilities. Moreover, the shipments are scheduled to arrive shortly before President Donald Trump is slated to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping for high-level talks next month.
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Further, the report said that US officials are concerned that Iran is utilising the current ceasefire as a strategic window to restock its military arsenal through foreign partnerships. To avoid international scrutiny, sources indicated that Beijing may be attempting to route these weapon systems through third-party countries to obscure their origin.
Sources familiar with the intelligence report that the specific systems being prepared for transfer are Man-Portable Air-Defense Systems (MANPADS). These shoulder-fired missiles were a constant "asymmetric threat" to low-flying US aircraft during the recent five-week conflict and could become a primary hazard again if the current truce collapses.
Untrue, says China
Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington issued a statement dismisingd the allegations entirely, stating that the information is "untrue" and maintaining that China has not provided weaponry to any side involved in the conflict. In a statement, the Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing had “never provided weapons to any party to the conflict” and urged the US to avoid “baseless allegations” and “sensationalism.”
Both Washington and Tehran continue to maintain significant combat power in the region, creating a volatile environment. American warships and ground forces remain stationed in close proximity to Iran, maintaining a state of high readiness.
For Iran, which remains under heavy Western sanctions, China and Russia continue to be its most important strategic and military partners, providing critical diplomatic and economic backing.
Also read: Doomsday averted, but can Iran war be settled across the table?
The reintroduction of these systems into the region suggests that while a ceasefire is in place, Tehran may be arming itself against the US military's aerial advantage in preparation for future hostilities, said reports.
'Deep negotiations'
President Trump recently characterised the status of U.S.-Iran relations as being in "very deep negotiations," though he remained indifferent toward the ultimate outcome. Adopting a characteristically confident stance, Trump suggested that the US holds the strategic advantage regardless of the diplomatic result.
The President downplayed the necessity of a formal agreement, stating, "Maybe they make a deal, maybe they don’t—regardless of what happens, we win." He emphasszed that a failure to reach a final accord would make "no difference" to him.
Trump addressed reports of naval threats, suggesting Iran may have deployed "a couple of mines" in regional waters. He confirmed that US minesweepers are currently operational in the Strait, working to clear any explosives and maintain safe passage for international shipping.