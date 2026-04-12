Trump warns of ‘big problems’ for Beijing over alleged missile shipments to Iran

On Saturday (April 11), President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Beijing, stating that China would face "big problems" should it proceed with weapon shipments to Iran.

This warning comes at a sensitive diplomatic juncture, arriving just days after Beijing reportedly helped broker a fragile ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. And, even as concerns mount that the two-week-old ceasefire between the US and Iran is on the verge of collapse.

When asked by journalists on Saturday about the alleged intelligence report that China is preparing to ship advanced air defense systems to Iran, President Trump issued a blunt warning.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for Miami, Trump said, “If China does that, China can have big problems,” but did not provide further details, Reuters reported.

Intelligence reports

Trump's remark comes after CNN quoting US intelligence sources suggested that China is preparing to ship advanced air defense systems to Iran in the coming weeks amid a fragile ceasefire.