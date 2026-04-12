LIVE: Islamabad talks fail as US, Iran cannot bridge differences
Vance says returning to US after leaving Iran with ‘final and best offer’; Iran says US must refrain from ‘excessive demands and unlawful requests’
Here is the top, trending news of Sunday, April 12, 2026, including the Iran war, Indian politics, states’ politics, geopolitics, federal issues, economics, development issues, sports, entertainment, and so on.
Scroll below for Live updates.
Live Updates
- 12 April 2026 12:15 PM IST
FPIs extend sell-off in April; pull out Rs 48,213 crore in 10 days
Foreign investors maintained their aggressive sell-off in Indian equities, withdrawing Rs 48,213 crore (USD 5.14 billion) in the first 10 days of April, as rising geopolitical tensions and global macroeconomic uncertainties reduced risk appetite.
The sell-off follows a record outflow of Rs 1.17 lakh crore (about USD 12.7 billion) in March, the worst monthly exodus on record. The sharp reversal comes after FPIs had infused Rs 22,615 crore in February, marking the highest monthly inflow in 17 months.
With the latest withdrawals, total outflows by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have surged to Rs 1.8 lakh crore in 2026 so far. In April alone, foreign investors withdrew equities worth Rs 48,213 crore from the cash market till April 10, according to NSDL data.
- 12 April 2026 12:13 PM IST
Pakistan to continue facilitating US-Iran talks, says Dar, urges ceasefire
Pakistan will continue to facilitate Iran-US peace talks, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said on Sunday, while urging both sides to uphold the ongoing ceasefire.
“I, along with the Defence Forces Army Chief Field Marshal Syed Sim Munir, helped mediate several rounds of intense and constructive negotiations between the two sides that continued through the last 24 hours and ended this morning,” he said.
Expressing hope for progress, Dar, who is also the foreign minister, said both sides should maintain a positive spirit to achieve durable peace and regional stability.
"It is imperative that the parties continue to uphold their commitment to the ceasefire,” he said.
Dar said Pakistan would continue to play its role in facilitating engagement and dialogue between Iran and the United States in the coming days.
“Pakistan has been and will continue to play its role to facilitate engagements and dialogue between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the US in the days to come,” he said.
Dar also expressed gratitude to both sides for accepting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal for a ceasefire and acknowledging Pakistan’s mediatory role.
- 12 April 2026 8:18 AM IST
Iran confirms failed talks
The spokesperson for Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmaeil Baqaei, in an X message also confirmed that the two sides failed to make a deal and “numerous messages and texts have been exchanged between the two sides".
“In the past 24 hours, discussions were held on various dimensions of the main negotiation topics, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, war reparations, lifting of sanctions, and the complete end to the war against Iran and in the region,” he wrote.“The success of this diplomatic process depends on the seriousness and good faith of the opposing side, refraining from excessive demands and unlawful requests, and the acceptance of Iran’s legitimate rights and interests.”Baqaei also expressed appreciation to the “government and the warm-hearted and noble people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for hosting the negotiations and their benevolent efforts in advancing this process”.
- 12 April 2026 8:18 AM IST
No agreement reached, says Vance
US Vice President JD Vance said on Sunday that the Islamabad Talks with Iran failed as the two sides could not bridge the gulf of differences despite hectic efforts spreading more than 21 hours.
Vance addressed a press conference here after “substantive discussions” in direct talks between the two sides—the first since 1979 at this level—mediated by Pakistan.
“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we have had a number of substantive discussions, that’s the good news,” Vance said.
“The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” he added.
“We have made very clear what our red lines are, what things we are willing to accommodate them on and what things we are not,” the US vice president said, adding that the Iranian delegation had “chosen not to accept our terms”.
He was asked to elaborate the main sticking points of what did the Iranians reject but he refused to go into specifics.
“I won’t go into all the details because I don’t want to negotiate in public after we negotiated for 21 hours in private. But the simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and that they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon,” Vance said.
He said stopping Iran from getting a "nuke" was the “core goal of the US president, and that’s what we have tried to achieve through these negotiations”.
- 12 April 2026 7:31 AM IST
312 stranded Indian fishermen in Iran return home via Armenia
A group of 312 Indian fishermen, who were stranded in Iran amid escalating regional tensions, returned to India through Armenia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday.
The fresh batch was brought back home a week after 345 Indian fishermen were evacuated from Iran.
The external affairs minister thanked his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan for Armenia's assistance in return of the Indian nationals."Another 312 Indian fishermen safely evacuated from Iran to India through Armenia. Thank the Government of Armenia and my friend @AraratMirzoyan for making it possible," Jaishankar said on social media.
- 12 April 2026 7:14 AM IST
Pope Leo XIV denounces ‘delusion of omnipotence’ fuelling Iran war
In his strongest words yet, Pope Leo XIV on Saturday denounced the “delusion of omnipotence” that is fuelling the US-Israel war in Iran and demanded political leaders stop and negotiate peace.
Leo presided over an evening prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica on the same day the US and Iran began face-to-face negotiations in Pakistan. The Vatican is particularly concerned about the spillover of Israel's war against Hezbollah in Lebanon, given the plight of Christian communities in the south.
History's first US-born pope didn't mention the United States or President Donald Trump in his prayer, which was planned before the talks were announced. But Leo's tone and message appeared directed at Trump and US officials, who have boasted of US military superiority and justified the war in religious terms.
“Enough of the idolatry of self and money!” Leo said. “Enough of the display of power! Enough of war!” In the basilica pews was the archbishop of Tehran, Belgian Cardinal Dominique Joseph Mathieu. The US was represented in the diplomatic corps by its deputy chief of mission, Laura Hochla, the US Embassy said.
Leo called for all people of good will to pray for peace and demand an end to war from their political leaders. The evening vigil in Rome, which featured Scripture readings and meditative recitation of the Rosary prayers, was taking place as simultaneous local prayer services were being held in the US and beyond.
Praying for peace, Leo said, was a way to “break the demonic cycle of evil” to build instead the Kingdom of God where there are no swords, drones or “unjust profit.” “It is here that we find a bulwark against that delusion of omnipotence that surrounds us and is becoming increasingly unpredictable and aggressive,” he said.
“Even the holy Name of God, the God of life, is being dragged into discourses of death.” Leaders have used religion to justify their actions in the war. US officials and especially Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth have invoked their Christian faith to cast the US as a Christian nation trying to vanquish its foes.
Leo has said God doesn't bless any war, and certainly not those who drop bombs.
- 12 April 2026 7:12 AM IST
Campaign against Iran not over, existential threats removed: Netanyahu
Claiming "historic achievements" in the fight against Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video statement on Saturday that the "campaign is not yet over," but Israel managed to foil Iran's nuclear ambitions.
"The campaign against Iran is not over, we still have more to do. But even now it can be clearly stated that we have historic achievements," Netanyahu said in the video in Hebrew.
"We went into the campaign because Iran was very close to nuclear weapons and the capability to produce hundreds of missiles per day. Two existential threats that we had to remove from over our heads," the Israeli Prime Minister asserted.
"Khamenei wanted to conceal the production of missiles and the nuclear programme deep underground in such a way that even B-2 aircraft wouldn’t have been able to reach it. We could not stand idly by," he claimed.
Amid questions about the fate of more than 400 Kilograms of enriched uranium still lying in Iran, the Israeli leader reiterated that it will be removed from the Islamic Republic through diplomatic process or by use of force.
Moving to a map of the West Asia with the Iranian axis highlighted in red soon after the start of his video statement, Netanyahu said, “they wanted to strangle us, and we are strangling them.” “We hit them, we still have more to do,” he stressed.
The Israeli leader repeated that he spent much of his life ensuring that Iran won’t achieve nuclear weapons, including by approving covert operations to delay it and also informing the world of the danger.
“But the world wouldn’t hear,” he said adding, Israel “broke the barrier of fear” by striking Iran last June.
"Those who threatened to destroy us are now fighting for their own survival," the Israeli Premier asserted.
He also claimed major achievements on other fronts that posed threat to Israel: Syria, Houthis in Yemen, Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.
"As a result of the strength we showed, Lebanon reached out several times in the past month to begin direct peace talks. I approved this subject to two conditions: we want to achieve the disarmament of Hezbollah and we want a real peace agreement that will last for generations," Netanyahu said.
"We have created a security zone of between 8-10 km. We are fighting Hezbollah because we are determined, I am determined, to restore security to the residents of the north - they deserve it like all citizens of Israel," he said.
Netanyahu also hinted at resuming fighting against Hamas in Gaza.
- 12 April 2026 7:11 AM IST
Grief, rage surge in Lebanon ahead of talks in US
Grief and rage are soaring as Lebanon and Israel, which do not maintain diplomatic relations, prepare to start direct talks next week in the United States, for the first time in decades.
The prospect of those negotiations in Washington has sent anti-government protesters into the streets and piled pressure on Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who has demanded a truce as a condition for negotiations.
Israel insists the talks will focus on the disarmament of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and will not lead to a ceasefire.
On Saturday, Salam said he has postponed his planned trip to Washington, citing “the current internal situation”.
Salam's absence should not affect the upcoming talks in the US, the first round next week is expected to be at the ambassadorial level.
But the announcement that he would stay in Beirut to “preserve the security and unity of the Lebanese people” cast a spotlight on the awkward dynamic that the Lebanese government is navigating as it seeks to halt Israeli attacks without openly confronting the far stronger forces of either Israel or Hezbollah.
Friday's killing of 13 state security personnel at once, when an Israeli airstrike hit their office headquarters in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, has struck a particular nerve, coming just two days after Israeli strikes on Beirut and beyond killed over 350 people in one of the deadliest single bombing campaigns in crisis-wracked Lebanon's history.
The strike crashed into the state security headquarters just minutes after 14 officers returned from what would be their last mission – transferring detainees from the southern town to a safer facility in the coastal city of Sidon, further north. The one surviving officer is being treated for severe burns.
In response to a request for comment on the attack, the Israeli military said it had struck Hezbollah militant infrastructure in Nabitiyeh on Friday and was “aware of reports regarding harm to Lebanese security personnel”. It said it was investigating the incident.
- 12 April 2026 7:08 AM IST
Iran denies claims that US vessels entered Strait of Hormuz
A spokesperson for Iran's joint military command has denied an earlier claim by the US that two Navy destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz, adding that “initiative over the passage of any vessel rests with the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, according to Iran's state-media.
Iran's state media said Iran forced a US military ship that was attempting to cross the strait to turn around.
- 12 April 2026 7:07 AM IST
US sending forces to help mine-clearing in strait
Trump said on social media on Saturday that the US had begun “clearing out” the Strait of Hormuz.
“Today, we began the process of establishing a new passage and we will share this safe pathway with the maritime industry soon,” US Central Command commander Adm Brad Cooper later said.
The US statement about the destroyers added: "Additional US forces, including underwater drones, will join the clearance effort in the coming days.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi had said Tehran was entering negotiations with “deep distrust” after strikes on Iran during previous talks. Araghchi, part of Iran's delegation in Pakistan, said on Saturday that his country was prepared to retaliate if attacked again.