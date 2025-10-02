Israeli navy intercepts Gaza aid flotilla; Greta Thunberg safe

Activists aboard a flotilla sailing towards Gaza said late Wednesday (October 1) that the Israeli navy intercepted 13 of its boats as they neared the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israeli authorities confirmed the interception, saying the passengers — including climate activist Greta Thunberg — were safe and being transferred to Israel.

Also Read: Trump signs executive order vowing to defend Qatar in wake of Israel's strike

Gaza aid intercepted

The Global Sumud Flotilla, comprising nearly 50 boats and about 500 activists, set out carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid for Gaza. According to organisers, three boats — the Sirius, Alma, and Adara — were stopped some 80 miles off the coast, with live positions of the flotilla shared online.

The group, which includes Nelson Mandela’s grandson, Mandla Mandela, former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, and several European lawmakers, said it remained committed to breaking Israel’s blockade and delivering aid.

Shortly before dawn, the organisers announced on Telegram that 13 of the 43 vessels had been intercepted but the rest would continue sailing towards Gaza. Greg Stoker, an American veteran aboard the Ohwayla, said around a dozen Israeli naval vessels with transponders switched off had approached them.

“They are currently hailing our vessels, telling us to turn off our engines and await further instructions or our boats will be seized and we will face the consequences,” he said in a shaky video posted on Instagram. Activists also reported Israeli forces using water cannons against some boats.

Greta Thunberg 'safe'

The Israeli Foreign Ministry posted footage on X showing Thunberg sitting on a ship's deck, and being handed a water bottle and a raincoat. “Several boats have been safely stopped and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. Greta and her friends are safe and healthy,” it said.

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told state TV Rai that the boats would be towed to Ashdod and the activists deported in the coming days, stressing that Israeli forces had been instructed not to use violence.

Turkey, however, condemned the interception as an “act of terrorism” and a serious violation of international law, stating that its foreign ministry was taking initiatives to ensure the immediate release of Turkish citizens and other passengers detained by the Israeli forces.

Reactions in Europe were divided. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni warned the flotilla risked undermining US President Donald Trump’s recent peace proposal for resolving the war in Gaza, while Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez defended the mission as humanitarian.

“We must remember it is a humanitarian mission that wouldn't be taking place if the Israeli government had allowed for the entry of aid,” Sánchez told reporters on Wednesday. Spaniards taking part would benefit from full diplomatic protection, he added. “They present no threat nor danger to Israel,” he said.

Also Read: Leave now or be considered militant aides, Israel warns Palestinians in Gaza City

Entering the 'danger zone'

The flotilla was sailing in international waters north of Egypt and had entered an area activists and others call a “danger zone”. While still in international waters, it is an area where the Israeli navy has stopped other boats attempting to break its blockade in the past and which the flotilla has been warned not to cross.

The flotilla set out from Barcelona a month ago, aiming to reach Gaza by Thursday (October 2), organisers said earlier. Activists had acknowledged that scenario was unlikely and were expecting Israeli authorities to try to stop them at any moment, as they have done in past attempts.

With dozens of boats, this flotilla marked the largest attempt yet to challenge Israel’s 18-year maritime blockade of Gaza.

Also Read: Trump warns Hamas to accept Gaza peace plan within '3-4 days' or face 'sad end'

Israeli warnings and accusations

Israel’s navy had earlier warned the flotilla it was approaching an “active combat zone” and urged it to divert, reiterating its offer to deliver the aid to Gaza through other channels. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called the mission a provocation.

Israeli officials have also alleged, without evidence, that some activists were linked to Hamas. Participants rejected the claims as an attempt to justify potential attacks.

Several European governments, including Spain and Italy, had escorted parts of the flotilla’s journey but later advised the activists to turn back to avoid confrontation.

(With agency inputs)