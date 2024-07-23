Trump campaign's dig at Biden, Harris: 'Once-in-a-lifetime' chance to defeat 2 Democrat nominees

Washington, Jul 23 (PTI) A day after US President Joe Biden opted out of the presidential race and endorsed his deputy Kamala Harris, their Republican rival Donald Trump's campaign said it was a "once-in-a-lifetime" opportunity to "defeat not just one Democrat nominee for president, but two in the same year." In a memorandum issued on Monday as Vice President Kamala Harris kicked off her presidential campaign, the Trump Campaign took credit for Biden's decision to drop out of the race and asserted the "'War on Democracy' will be stopped by the man who took a bullet for democracy".

Donald Trump survived an attempt on his life on July 13 when a young gunman fired multiple shots at the former US president at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, injuring his right ear.

"After being thoroughly decimated by President Trump three weeks ago at the debate in Atlanta, Joe Biden was fired. He was fired by Donald Trump. He has now been turned out to pasture, yet the Biden record of weakness and failure still stands," stated the memorandum titled "State of the Play Day 1".

It has been authored by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles from the Trump Campaign.

"Just as Donald Trump fired Joe Biden, he will demonstrate to the world he can fire dangerously liberal Kamala as well. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to defeat not just one Democrat nominee for president, but two in the same year!" Kamala Harris is as bad, if not worse, than Joe Biden, the memorandum alleged.

Claiming that Trump was leading against Harris in various polls, it said, "And where does the race stand? In every public poll conducted, battleground and national, Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris by the same -- if not more -- than Joe Biden." "The latest HarrisX / Forbes poll shows President Trump with a nine-point lead over Kamala. Democrat polling released just today has President Trump over 50 and leading by six in Pennsylvania, over 50 and leading by eight in Arizona, up two in Michigan and up one in Wisconsin," the memorandum stated.

"Let's also not forget, the Biden campaign has spent in excess of USD 150 million, money they can’t get back. Same year, same people, same record of failure, same result,” it said.

The Trump campaign alleged that the same people weaponize the judicial system to falsely accuse and indict the former president on 40 "manufactured" charges relating to the presidential records — a case that has since been thrown out of court.

It also claimed that Trump's political rivals utilised the FBI to stage a raid on the former president’s home and "use the courts as a vehicle to go after the (former) president’s lifetime of assets.

"State Courts led by Democrats in Washington put together attempts to deny ballot access in key states -- an attempt defeated and ultimately thrown out by the United States Supreme Court," the memorandum said.

"And if that wasn’t bad enough, President Trump survived an assassination attempt," the memorandum alleged. "The liberal elite and deep state, sensing the American public's disgust with their lawfare and now in a desperate Hail Mary, have swapped out an incumbent President for the incumbent Vice President in a ploy to try and shake up the race." The memorandum claimed that "border Czar Kamala Harris owns the border invasion, which has resulted in nearly 100 terrorists roaming the United States, hundreds of thousands of American dead due to Fentanyl, a child trafficking epidemic resulting in killings and kidnappings, a crime directly linked to Harris’ own beliefs and backed by her actions, released migrants who prey and kill innocent Americans." "How do you deal with such heinous beliefs? Aggressively, in detail, and without quarters. The left and deep state have pulled out all the stops in their maniacal attempts to retain power," it said.

"This is a fight for American Independence -- independence from the oppressive weight of the Harris inflation tax, independence from the war against American energy and edicts for all electric cars, the independence that will once again make the US respected on a world stage, independence from an oppressive government hellbent on taking away parental rights, independence from a border invasion that risks social security, public safety and the rule of law," the memorandum said.

"The restoration of American Independence... starts today. This 'War on Democracy' will be stopped by the man who took a bullet for Democracy," said the Trump Campaign. PTI

