Got your back, even in last days of govt: Teary-eyed Trudeau tells Canadians

An emotional Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau broke down while talking about the turbulent times of his nine-year tenure, which included the sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump.

Trudeau who had resigned in January amid dipping unpopularity will be stepping down after his successor is picked by the Liberal Party on Sunday (March 9).

Got your back

In a viral video, Trudeau with teary eyes said at a press conference, "I have made sure that every single day in this office I put Canadians first, that I have people's backs, and that's why I am here to tell you all, that we have got you. Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down."

Trump's designs on Canada

In his speech, Trudeau stressed Canadians need to remain united as there are tough times ahead in the face of Trump's tariff and annexation threats. Trump has repeatedly suggested Canada should be made 51st state of the US and has even called Trudeau "Governor".

Trump went ahead and slapped harsh tariffs of up to 25 per cent on Canadian products entering the US market on Thursday. But he was forced to retract and pause them for a month after the move had sent markets to a tailspin.

Trudeau slams Trump

Taking potshots at Trump, Trudeau said a win-lose between us (US and Canada) would actually be worse for them than a win-win.

“That's true in international trade, in relations between nation states. It perhaps is not true in real estate deals, (where) a win-lose is probably better for someone who is experienced in business deals than a win-win," Trudeau said.

Trudeau also started to cry while talking about the tough times he had faced in his tenure.

Listing them out, he said that had "10 years of Donald Trump, a historic once-in-a-century pandemic, inflation crises, war in Ukraine and the extraordinarily difficult situation in the Middle East..".

"These have been complicated times. This is the job I signed up for. This is the job I will continue to do until the very last moment," Trudeau said.

Justin Trudeau's downfall

Justin Trudeau’s tenure began with high hopes in 2015, marked by promises of change and inclusivity. His cabinet was unprecedentedly diverse, and his policies emphasised social welfare and economic reform.

However, his popularity waned due to the COVID-19 lockdown’s strict enforcement, economic struggles, inflation, and post-pandemic recovery delays.

These factors eroded public confidence, making his continuation in office untenable.