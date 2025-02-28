Canada warns of ‘extremely strong response’ if US clamps new tariffs

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday (February 28) warned of “an immediate and extremely strong response” if President Donald Trump announced US tariffs against Ottawa on March 4.

In a strongly-worded statement, Trudeau also denied oft-repeated charges by Trump that Canada was to majorly blame for the smuggling of illicit drugs into the US.

"We will continue to do … everything necessary to avoid these tariffs coming in,” the Canadian leader said.

Trudeau promises tit-for-tat

“But like I said, if on Tuesday (March 4) there are unjustified tariffs brought in on Canada, we will have an immediate and extremely strong response, as Canadians expect," Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s response comes amid unending tensions between the US and Canada since Trump became the president. Trump says that both Canada and Mexico are to blame for drugs availability in the US.

So, Trump has decided to impose tariffs on both countries, starting March 4. Additionally, reciprocal tariffs are set to continue with full force from April 2.

Trudeau on drugs

CBS News quoted Trudeau as saying that his government and “indeed all of Team Canada” want to ensure that no tariffs were imposed on Canada.

He said the fentanyl drug crisis the US was facing was being battled in Canada too. According to Trudeau, less than one per cent of the fentanyl that arrives in the US comes from Canada.

“But we know that even that one per cent, or less than one per cent, should be reduced, which is why we've invested USD 1.3 billion in strengthening our border capacities with Blackhawk helicopters, with drones, with 10,000 people patrolling our borders and keeping Canadians and Americans safe. Canada is not the source of problems for the US," he added.

Trump and tariffs

On February 4, Trump paused tariffs on imports from both Canada and Mexico for 30 days, saying he had secured new commitments from them to improve border security.

But he has since blamed the drug smuggling for a serious crisis in the United States, and again warned of imposing tariffs on Canada and Mexico from March 4.

In addition, he has announced an additional 10 per cent tariff on China from March 4.