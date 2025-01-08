Trudeau’s resignation may mark turning point in Canada-India ties

Justin Trudeau’s tenure began with high hopes in 2015, marked by promises of change and inclusivity. His cabinet was unprecedentedly diverse, and his policies emphasized social welfare and economic reform. However, his popularity waned due to the COVID-19 lockdown’s strict enforcement, economic struggles, inflation, and post-pandemic recovery delays. These factors eroded public confidence, making his continuation in office untenable. The Federal's Managing Editor KS Dakshina Murthy analyses the development in this interview.

India-Canada relations under strain

Trudeau's leadership saw a significant deterioration in ties with India. His public accusation of Indian agents’ involvement in the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar led to diplomatic tensions. Policies limiting Indian student and migrant inflow and the expulsion of diplomats deepened the divide. While Trudeau’s resignation offers hope for a reset, the core issues of trust and allegations remain unresolved.

Challenges for the Liberal Party

The Liberal Party faces its lowest poll ratings in years, trailing far behind the opposition Conservatives. With an election looming in October, uncertainty looms over who will lead the party next. Hesitation among leadership contenders reflects the daunting task of reviving a struggling party.

What Trudeau’s exit means for Canada’s future

Trudeau’s departure could signify a political shift in Canada, with the Conservatives poised for power. A Conservative government might pivot the country towards a more right-leaning stance, particularly with Donald Trump’s return as the US President. The next Canadian leader will navigate not only domestic challenges but also the complex international dynamics reshaped by Trump’s policies.

Implications for India

For India, Trudeau’s resignation could mark an opportunity to mend strained ties. New Delhi hopes for more discreet and diplomatically sensitive handling of issues by Trudeau’s successor, particularly on trade, migration, and Khalistan-related matters. A potential political shift in Canada may open doors for improved bilateral relations.

