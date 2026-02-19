Texas GOP leader calls 90-ft Hanuman statue 'third world invasion', sparks row

For the Hindu Indian diaspora in the US, the gigantic statue of Lord Hanuman at Sri Astalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land in Texas, might be close to the heart. But for many local politicians, the presence of such statues is akin to “invasion” by “aliens” from the “third world”.

Carlos Turcios, a Republican leader from Texas, recently shared a video of the statue, which is 90 feet high and was called by him the “third largest” in the US, saying it was neither in Pakistan nor in India but the US and that “Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America”.

Also read: Nikitha murder: Father says accused was roommate, not boyfriend; alleges money dispute

“Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??!” the politician, who is also a Make America Great Again (MAGA) activist, asked, adding, “Stop the INVASION!”

Critics hit back at GoP leader

The bronze statue of Lord Hanuman, also known as the ‘Statue of Union’, is called the Panchaloha Abhaya Hanuman and was unveiled in 2024. The tallest statue of the lord in North America was envisioned by spiritual leader Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji, and according to the officials of the temple where it is located, it symbolises “strength, devotion, and selfless service”.

The Grand-Old Party (GoP) leader's statement triggered a massive row online in no time, with many Indian social media users lashing out at him, accusing him of promoting xenophobia. They also reminded him of contributions made by immigrants and faith communities to the progress of American society.

Also read: Will H1-B visa fee hike stifle innovation, spur brain drain from US?

One user named Kartik Gada, whose bio on X suggested him to be a man with a background in technology, responded to Turcios with a chart, saying, “‘Third world’? By someone named ‘Carlos Turcios’? I am not a fan of statues like this, but it is a bit much for ‘Carlos Turcios’ to call ethnic groups much more successful and educated than his ‘third world’. That reeks of insecurity, and is actually projection.”

🚨SUGAR LAND, TEXAS🚨This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land, Texas. Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??!



Stop the INVASION!



Follow:@Carlos__Turcios pic.twitter.com/hzNIunlyQ4 — Carlos Turcios (@Carlos__Turcios) February 16, 2026

In another response in which he also shared a chart comparing speakers of various languages in the US, Gada said, “See this chart of languages spoken in America. The size of each circle indicates how many people are in each (as does the number in the label). There are 41M households that speak Spanish in the US. Yet there are no Indian languages in the top 10. Since household language is the strongest indicator of assimilation, you have a long way to go before your group is anywhere near the assimilation level of Indian-Americans.”

Also read: Akash Bobba | 22-year-old Indian American among 6 engineers hired by DOGE

“When an Indian language has more speakers in the US than Spanish speakers, then we will evaluate whether you have earned your right to call yourself assimilated. In the meantime, I advise you to be more humble and to learn more about America,” he added.

Another user named Adelle Nazarian called Turcios “too racist” and wrote, “No, Carlos. Hindus in Texas are not a threat to Western civilization. But you're too racist and remarkably DENSE to have even bothered studying Hinduism to understand that proselytization is rejected in the faith. It's radical Islam you should be complaining about. Get a grip.”

One user named Vinit Kumar Mishra wrote, “This is AMERICA, land of freedom & diversity, you bigot! The majestic 90-ft Statue of Union—Lord Hanuman, symbol of strength, devotion & selfless service—is proudly the 3rd tallest in the US. Built by hardworking Indian-Americans who contribute massively. YOUR “invasion” fear is just racist trash. Jai Shri Ram! Deal with it or leave!”

Also read: Indian-origin man held in US for moonlighting, accused of stealing USD 50k from New Yok state

One Indian-American user said the temple was built on private property — by Hindus on their own land and with their own funds. “You lost the culture war years ago, and you’re about to lose the midterms too,” he said.

However, there were also people who supported Turcios’s post.

Conservative voices back Turcios

Josie Moulcin, also a MAGA activist, said, “Disgusting. Get rid of it as soon as possible. What is wrong with Texas? Gotta be money.”

One named Robert said, “How did the city council as well as the State Governor allow this to happen? Maybe let them put a small one in a park in their community but nothing like this!”

'False statue of false Hindu God'

This is not the first time that the ‘Statue of Union’ has faced a backlash in the US. In September last year, Alexander Duncan, also a Republican leader from the Lone Star State, attacked the statue as a “false statue of a false Hindu God” in a post on X. He said, along with posting a video of the statue, “Why are we allowing a false statue of a false Hindu God to be here in Texas? We are a CHRISTIAN nation.”