Indian-origin man held in US for moonlighting, accused of stealing USD 50k from New Yok state

An Indian-origin government employee has been arrested in the US on allegations of “grand larceny” for purportedly holding a “second, full-time job” while he was being compensated to carry out his official responsibilities as a state employee. He has been accused of stealing more than USD 50,000 from the state of New York.

The 39-year-old accused, Mehul Goswami, was apprehended last week by a joint team of Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Inspector General’s Office. He is a resident of Latham in New York.

'Goswami accused of working a second job in Malta town'

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said, “Goswami is accused of working a second job in the town of Malta while on the clock and working remotely for the New York State Office of Information Technology Services. As a result, he allegedly stole in excess of USD 50,000 from the state of New York.”

It added that the Indian-American has been arrested for “grand larceny in the 2nd degree (class C felony)”.

If convicted, Goswami could face imprisonment of up to 15 years and a fine of up to USD 15,000 or double the financial gain.

'Abuse of public resources'

“Public employees are entrusted with the responsibility to serve with integrity, and Mr Goswami's alleged conduct represents a serious breach of that trust. Working a second, full-time job while claiming to be working for the State is an abuse of public resources, including taxpayer dollars,” New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said.

“My office will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to hold anyone accountable who would undermine the integrity of public service in New York State,” Lang added.

The accused was arraigned before the Malta Town Court and released on his own recognisance pending further proceedings, the release said.

The charge is not considered a qualifying offence for bail under New York state law, effective January 2020, it said.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael H Zurlo said they were looking forward to the case’s successful resolution in court.

(With Agency inputs)