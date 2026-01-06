Nikitha murder: Father says accused was roommate, not boyfriend; alleges money dispute

The father of Hyderabad-born Nikitha Godishala, who was found dead in the United States, on Monday (January 5) reportedly rejected claims that the accused was Nikitha's former boyfriend, and demanded stringent punishment for those responsible for his daughter’s death.

He alleged that Nikitha was killed following a monetary dispute. The 27-year-old was found dead in Howard County, Columbia, Maryland, on New Year’s eve. Police believe that Arjun Sharma, who they assumed to be her former boyfriend, stabbed her, reported her missing, and later fled to India.

'Accused was her roommate, not boyfriend'

Nikitha’s father, Anand Godishala, addressed the media in Hyderabad amid conflicting reports about the suspect’s whereabouts and motive.

Anand Godishala denied that the 26-year-old accused was his daughter’s ex-boyfriend, stating that he had previously been her roommate, along with two others.

“My daughter went to Columbia four years ago and was working there. He was her former roommate. It is incorrect to say that he was her ex-boyfriend,” he said, according to a PTI report.

Financial motive

According to him, the motive for the killing was financial rather than linked to a romantic relationship.

“Four people were living in the apartment. Her former roommate used to borrow large sums of money from my daughter,” he said.

Citing media reports, Anand said Nikitha had recently discovered that Sharma had borrowed money from several people and was planning to return to India. He said this information emerged shortly before her death, although he added that he was unaware of any confirmed financial dispute between them, PTI reported.

“When she asked him to return the money before he flew to India, he killed her and fled. I request the State and Central governments to ensure my daughter’s body is handed over to us at the earliest,” he added.

Family seeks early repatriation

Asked whether he had spoken to Nikitha’s friends about any financial dispute, Anand said he was not aware of such details.

According to him, Nikitha last called him on the night of December 31 to wish him for the New Year, and nothing during the conversation suggested she was in distress.

The grieving family has appealed to both the Union and Telangana governments to expedite the repatriation of Nikitha’s mortal remains.

Nikitha’s cousin, Saraswati Godishala, has also reportedly filed a complaint with the Indian Embassy in the US, detailing the amount of money allegedly taken by Sharma in the days leading up to the murder.

Media reports claim Sharma had borrowed USD 4,500 (Rs 4.07 lakh) shortly before the incident. He reportedly returned USD 3,500 but later sought another USD 1,000, which was refused.

Suspect fled to India

Nikitha, an Indian-origin data analyst based in Maryland, was reported missing on January 2 by a man whom local authorities identified as her former boyfriend.

Anand also alleged that the accused was the person who initially approached the US police before allegedly fleeing the country.

“He reportedly filed the missing complaint and then escaped to India. He must be arrested and given strict punishment,” the report quoted him as saying.

US authorities have said Sharma is suspected of killing Nikitha and fleeing to India, prompting efforts to trace him.

First-degree murder

Howard County police earlier said Nikitha was found dead with stab wounds in an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, allegedly linked to Sharma.

US police have obtained an arrest warrant for Sharma on charges of first and second-degree murder, alleging that he killed Nikitha and fled to India.

Police said the killing was premeditated, and that Sharma will face both charges once extradited to the United States.

Several media outlets reported on Monday that Sharma had been arrested in Tamil Nadu. However, sources told NDTV that the detained individual was not Sharma but resembled him, and was later released.