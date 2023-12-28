Tesla robot attacked, injured engineer; left a blood trail: Report

A Tesla worker got badly hurt at the factory in Texas when a robot that moves car parts malfunctioned and injured him.

This happened a couple of years ago, but people only found out in 2021 from an injury report.

The report said the worker suffered a bad cut on his hand, but the injury wasn’t severe enough to stop him from working. Tesla didn't officially mention this accident.

The worker was fixing software for robots that cut up car parts from new pieces of metal. While he was working on two robots that were malfunctioning, another was accidentally left switched on.

This caused the accident that happened two years ago, according to people who spoke to The Information.

Tesla didn't report any accidents involving robots at the factory in 2021 or 2022, but there are signs that the factory isn't being as safe as it should be.

Some people who used to work there and some who still do say that Tesla often took shortcuts in building, fixing, and running things - which put workers in danger.

People who talked to The Information said that Tesla's rush to manufacture lots of cars quickly was making them ignore safety.

They mentioned accidents like big machines falling close to workers, and that one person was hurt on his head by a metal object leading to an 85-day work absence.

Tesla workers also talked about forklifts crashing into workers on the factory floor.

Records checked by The Information also showed that workers at the Tesla factory got sick because they were exposed to harmful toxins like ammonia.

According to reports sent to the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, about one in every 21 workers at Tesla's Texas factory suffered injuries last year.