Team Trump floats proposal to offer $100,000 per person to woo Greenlanders

The Donald Trump administration in the United States is reportedly considering offering financial incentives to every resident of Greenland in an attempt to persuade them to secede from Denmark and join with America.

This comes after Denmark cautioned Washington that its troops would respond immediately, opening fire without awaiting orders, if any attempt were made to invade Danish territory in the Arctic.

According to sources cited by Reuters, discussions within the White House have explored payments ranging from $10,000 to $100,000 per person as part of efforts to win over Greenlanders. The proposal to directly compensate Greenland’s 57,000 residents, an autonomous territory of Denmark, illustrates one way the United States might seek to “buy” the island, despite firm denials from authorities in Copenhagen and Nuuk that Greenland is not for sale. This approach is reportedly among several options being weighed by the White House, another option being potential military involvement. Yet, critics warn the plan could appear excessively transactional and even disrespectful to a population that has long wrestled with questions of independence and its economic reliance on Denmark. Shoot first, ask questions later Earlier, Denmark’s defence ministry had stated that its soldiers are under orders to “shoot first and ask questions later”, should the United States attempt to invade Greenland. The directive stems from a 1952 rule of engagement requiring troops to confront invaders immediately, without awaiting instructions from senior commanders.

Earlier, Denmark's defence ministry had stated that its soldiers are under orders to "shoot first and ask questions later", should the United States attempt to invade Greenland. The directive stems from a 1952 rule of engagement requiring troops to confront invaders immediately, without awaiting instructions from senior commanders.

Asked by the Danish newspaper Berlingske about the status of the rule, the ministry confirmed that it "remains in force". The statement comes as Trump renewed his push to acquire Greenland, after his Venezuela adventure, declaring that "military force" is among the options being considered to achieve the goal. Meanwhile, responding to Trump's remarks, Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen wrote on Facebook: "Enough is enough … No more fantasies about annexation. 'Strategic interest' in Greenland Trump has long maintained that the United States must acquire Greenland, citing its vast mineral wealth essential for advanced military applications. He has also argued that the Western Hemisphere should broadly fall under Washington's geopolitical influence.

“We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark isn’t going to be able to do it. It’s so strategic,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.”

The urgency has reportedly intensified following the US government's capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a dramatic operation over the weekend. Payouts to Greenland residents Sources told Reuters that White House officials were keen to build on the momentum from the Maduro mission to advance Trump's other long-standing geopolitical ambitions. One source noted that deliberations over lump-sum payments to Greenland's residents were not new, but had recently become more serious. Officials were said to be considering payouts as high as $100,000 per person, amounting to nearly $6 billion (approximately ₹530–540 crore), as a realistic option. Key details remain unclear, including how such payments would be distributed or what obligations might be expected of Greenlanders in return. Despite repeated warnings from Denmark, the White House has insisted that military intervention remains on the table, though officials emphasised that Washington's preference is to purchase the island or secure it through diplomatic channels. COFA option Trump's aides are reportedly exploring a Compact of Free Association (COFA) with Greenland, similar to agreements the US has with Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, and Palau. Under COFA, Washington provides services and military protection in exchange for free military access and duty‑free trade.